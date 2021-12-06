Madison Clarke returns to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Since her presumed death in season four, badass mother Madison Clarke is returning to the world of Fear the Walking Dead. Fans never saw the original star die on their screens during the mid-season finale, sacrificing her life for her children, but as flames engulfed the stadium, it seemed that her fate was sealed.

Kim Dickens, who portrays Madison Clarke, even said herself that she never wanted to leave the show, and now thankfully she is back. Returning in the second half of season seven, which returns April 17, the Fear the Walking Dead alum and heroic mother will return as a series regular in the recently renewed eighth season.

In a statement released to Decider, Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said the following.

“Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

After missing for so long, it will be interesting for fans to see how much Madison has changed since disappearing and if she will be reunited with her only surviving child, Alicia.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 8 at AMC, Kim Dickens to Return in Second Half of Season 7 https://t.co/mYMRTwF02A — Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2021

You can watch Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and stream it on AMC Plus.