The Mandalorian Season 2’s New Character Has A Connection To Darth Maul

In terms of narrative style, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is a far cry from the Skywalker Saga. Though despite this active effort to put a different spin on the story of the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his sidekick Baby Yoda, every episode is full of references and Easter Eggs to other Star Wars stories and media.

Even the most recent chapter, featuring the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, was no exception in this regard. In fact, it appears that apart from numerous references to the days of the Galactic Republic, namely Order 66 and the fall of Anakin Skywalker, there’s also something about Calodan’s magistrate, Morgan Elsbeth, that we all missed.

Of course, there’s no denying that the character was unheard of before the events of the latest episode. Though if you want to take Snips’ word for it, she was an essential figure in constructing Emperor Palpatine’s fleet. The ruthless ruler was also a nimble opponent against Ahsoka’s lightsaber skills, managing to deflect many a blow from her dual-wielding Jar’Kai form. But now, we have an idea as to why she was such a proficient duelist.

The Mandalorian hairstylist Maria Sandoval recently shared a photo of Morgan on her Instagram page with a caption that revealed she’s a native of the planet Dathomir – much like Darth Maul – and you can check it out in the gallery below.

The hairdresser has since edited the post, so she must have revealed something she shouldn’t have. We don’t expect Elsbeth to make a return for the remainder of The Mandalorian season 2, but since Dave Filoni didn’t really show us how Ahsoka handled the situation after inquiring about Grand Admiral Thrawn, it’s a safe bet that there’s still more to her story than we’re currently aware of.