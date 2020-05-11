The Mandalorian Actor Eyed To Play Captain Kirk In Star Trek: Enterprise

There’ve been many actors to play Christopher Pike across Star Trek‘s long, long history, since Kirk’s predecessor as captain of the Enterprise first appeared in The Original Series’ pilot back in 1966. Anson Mount might just be the most beloved, though, as his take on the heroic, tragic Starfleet icon went down very well with viewers when he showed up in Star Trek: Discovery season 2. With season 3 set to take the series into the far future, we imagine we won’t be seeing much more of him on the show, but it’s looking like Mount isn’t done with the role just yet.

And that’s because according to The Cinema Spot, CBS All Access is now developing Star Trek: Enterprise, a new spinoff series centered around Captain Pike. While exciting news, this shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise. After all, We Got This Covered told you several months ago that a Pike spinoff was in the works. What is surprising, however, is the next part of the story.

The outlet notes that James T. Kirk will appear on the show and that CBS now has their eye on The Mandalorian‘s Jake Cannavale for the role. Apparently, he recently had a screentest with Discovery‘s Ethan Peck and while he’s not the only one in the running for the part, the network is said to be keen on him. No further details were revealed and it’s unclear how he’d fit into the plot and how large a role he’d play in the series, but obviously, this is pretty exciting news.

Of course, there’ve been calls for CBS to give us a Pike spinoff for a few years now. EP Alex Kurtzman addressed the possibility a while back and refused to rule it out, and as we quickly approach the launch of Discovery season 3, those calls have only grown louder.

Now, it seems the network has listened to the fans and will indeed be bringing us that much requested spinoff in the form of Star Trek: Enterprise. No word yet on which other classic characters might be joining Pike and Kirk, but as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.