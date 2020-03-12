Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Reportedly In Development

There’ve been many actors to play Christopher Pike across Star Trek‘s lifespan, since Kirk’s predecessor as captain of the Enterprise debuted in The Original Series’ pilot back in 1966. Anson Mount might just be the most popular, though, as his take on the heroic, tragic Starfleet icon went down a storm with fans when he joined the franchise in Star Trek: Discovery season 2. With season 3 now moving the show into the far future, folks shouldn’t expect more of him on the series, but it’s looking like we can rest assured he’ll be back again soon.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted and Jim Carrey’s Mask will feature in Space Jam 2 – that a Pike spinoff is in development for CBS All Access. As you would expect, it’ll also bring back Ethan Peck’s Spock and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, who were also hits with the fandom on Discovery season 2, as the trio embark on adventures on the pre-TOS Enterprise.

Of course, there’ve been calls for CBS to move ahead with such a spinoff for the past couple of years. EP Alex Kurtzman has addressed the possibility in the past, refusing to rule it out and commenting that they’re trying to find ways to bring these characters back. True, they did all appear in a few episodes of the Short Treks anthology series, but this didn’t fully satiate our appetite to see more of Pike and his crew.

As Discovery itself addressed, Pike is fated to meet a tragic end. As detailed in an episode of TOS, he’s eventually left paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair after rescuing Starfleet cadets from a delta ray radiation leak. Our intel says that this spinoff show will build up to that fate, properly filling the gap between TOS‘ pilot, “The Cage,” and his return in “The Menagerie.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have anything else to share at this time, but the series is now in early development and as soon as we learn more about what CBS is cooking up with this new Star Trek show, we’ll be sure to let you know.