Here’s How Ahsoka Tano Could Look In The Mandalorian Season 2

The long-awaited return of Disney’s The Mandalorian has gone down a treat with Star Wars fans.

Season 2’s eight-episode run kicked off last week with the titular Mando continuing his quest to reunite Baby Yoda (or the Child, as he’s officially called) with members of his own kind, inadvertently bringing him into contact with a familiar face or, well, helmet, in the process. While it remains to be seen if Boba Fett – revealed at the end of Chapter 9 to be hiding out on the desert planet Tatooine with a brief shot of Temuera Morrison – will ever don his iconic armor again, the former bounty hunter is now keenly aware of its location.

Fans will just have to continue tuning in over the next several weeks to learn the outcome of that subplot, of course, though Fett is far from the only exciting character known to be staging an appearance in season 2. Former Jedi and apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, will make her live-action debut in a future episode as well, played by Rosario Dawson. And eager like the rest of us to see her turn up on the series, Raf Grassetti has now visualized the pairing with some stunning new art, which you can check out for yourself down below.

Grassetti has knocked it out of the park with this piece, then, but that’s hardly surprising, judging by their previous work. Earlier this week, the artist shared another Star Wars-themed image, this one featuring The Phantom Menace antagonist Darth Maul wielding a signature red Sith lightsaber in one hand and the infamous Darksaber in the other.

As for Ahsoka, which episode the badass Togruta will appear in remains to be seen, as does whether she’ll be a recurring character throughout season 2. But either way, we should find out soon enough, as new installments of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.