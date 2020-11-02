Awesome Star Wars Fan Art Shows Darth Maul Wielding The Darksaber

Before mysteriously reappearing in the hands of Moff Gideon, the Darksaber belonged to Darth Maul for a while and now, some new Star Wars fan art imagines what he would look like with the live-action version of the strange and unique weapon.

The Darksaber was essentially an exclusive addition to the storyline of The Clone Wars; the kind of thing that fans don’t expect to see in other media. Yet, much to our surprise, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni brought the sword back in the finale of The Mandalorian, and in the hands of the antagonist Moff Gideon, no less. While it’s still uncertain how the Imperial loyalist came to possess the weapon, it might end up tying neatly into the story of Din Djarin. Some fans even speculate that as a Mandalorian, he may feel inclined to retrieve the heirloom of his people.

The saber originally belonged to Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to join the Jedi Order. It was eventually passed down to Pre Vizsla, a member of Death Watch whom Darth Maul defeated in a duel and executed. The former Sith Lord then claimed the weapon for himself and used it in several subsequent fights. And now, you can see how Maul would look if he got to wield it in live-action.

Amazing Star Wars Fan Art Shows Darth Maul Wielding The Darksaber 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As much as we want to see it again when Moff Gideon returns in the second season of The Mandalorian, there’s no denying that a weapon such as the Darksaber is only formidable in the hands of a trained Force practitioner. And that’s exactly what artist Raf Grassetti depicts in these new designs with Darth Maul, who met his ultimate fate in the animated series Rebels but is nevertheless heavily rumored to return for several new Star Wars projects in the near future.