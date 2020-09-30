Darth Maul Will Reportedly Show Up In Multiple Star Wars Projects

The Star Wars prequels aren’t held in particularly high regard by fans, but one thing everyone can agree on is that Darth Maul was a fantastic addition to the canon. The Sith apprentice may have been sliced in half during The Phantom Menace‘s Duel of the Fates, but he quickly ascended to cult status as one of the most popular villains the franchise had ever seen.

Of course, Maul returned to play a key role in the animated universe, living up to his undoubted potential as an all-time great adversary for the Jedi in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, while he also made a surprise cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In fact, if the spinoff hadn’t bombed at the box office, then the character would have no doubt had a major role in any potential sequels, having been established as the head of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While a lot of people believe Star Wars has returned to the same well far too often during the Disney era, surely nobody would turn down the idea of more Darth Maul. And though actor Ray Park may have found himself making the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, there’s been no shortage of speculation that he could return in one of the many movies and TV shows currently in various stages of development.

In fact, we previously heard that the Dathomirian was in contention to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Darth Maul is indeed set to show up in multiple future Star Wars projects. Although specifics weren’t confirmed, there are nine TV shows in the works at Lucasfilm in addition to at least three movies, meaning there’s no shortage of options for bringing the perennial fan favorite back to our screens at some point in the near future.