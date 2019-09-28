The Mandalorian Explores Tatooine In Two New Posters

The year is just about to enter its final, very Star Wars-heavy stretch, starting with next week’s Triple Force Friday, which will see the release of a whole load of new merch for the avid collector to snatch up.

Among the tie-in products available on October 4th are these new posters for The Mandalorian, which is set to be the first of two major live-action Star Wars releases in these next few months, the second, of course, being J.J. Abrams’ highly anticipated Sequel Trilogy finale, The Rise of Skywalker. While one piece of promotional artwork shows Pedro Pascal’s title character charging into the fray, another poster teases a couple of companions he’ll be working with, as well as some potential foes.

As the twin suns of Tatooine loom in the background, the Mandalorian can be seen standing between Gina Carano’s former Rebel Shock Trooper-turned-mercenary Cara Dune and Taika Waititi’s IG-11 droid, not to be confused with the near-identical bounty hunter IG-88 of The Empire Strikes Back fame. Meanwhile, to the Mandalorian’s right, you’ll see an Ugnaught riding on a Dewback, while up above are three TIE fighters that look like they’re about to swoop in and cause some trouble for the team.

Of course, there are also quite a few key players who are nowhere to be seen in the above poster, including some brand new characters played by Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog and Bill Burr, but you can catch them all in action when The Mandalorian comes to Disney Plus on November 12th. After that, it’s just a short wait until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.