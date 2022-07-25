‘Mandalorian’ fan uses AI to predict how Grogu could look as an adult

Since George Lucas first conceived Star Wars, the various creative teams behind the various films and series have come up with strange and repulsive creatures to populate its galaxy far, far away. And yet, it took a computer to create the most hellish, disconcerting creatures in the history of the franchise, as a member of the popular Internet message board Reddit used an Artificial Intelligence art program called Open AI Dall-E to speculate on what The Mandalorian’s Grogu, colloquially known as “Baby Yoda,” would look like as an adult wearing the armor of the Mandalorian bounty hunting race:

screenshot via Reddit

Reaction to the image collection was strong and unanimous, with members of The Mandalorian TV subreddit rightfully horrified by the various Grogu-inspired abominations spawned by the AI program:

While the fandom may not be ready to transition from “Baby Yoda” to “gnarly adult nightlight Yoda” or “awkward teen years Yoda,” there’s always room for a – no, not in this case. In this case, all of the adult permutations of Grogu are pure nightmare fuel:

And while the fandom may have disagreed on whether Mando and Grogu should have dominated the back half of The Book of Boba Fett, or whether Reva Sevander was an asset or deficit to Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s one thing they all can agree on: We need to burn the Adult Grogu abomination in a fire and forget it ever existed.