The latest episode of The Mandalorian landed on Disney Plus this Friday – and it features a hilarious goof of “Game of Thrones coffee cup” proportions. There’s lots of virtual watercooler moments included in “Chapter 12: The Siege”, including the mention of an element of Star Wars lore long thought ignored and a surprising change of behavior for Mando, but it’s this unfortunate mistake that’s getting a lot of the attention.

The episode sees the return of Cara Dune and Greef Karga as Din Djarin travels to Nevarro and helps them take out an Imperial base. At one point, the trio storm the place – and one shot contains a big blunder that you might not be able to spot on first glance, but when you do notice it you’ll never be able to stop.

Take a look at the screenshot in the gallery below and see if you can pick up on anything wrong with this picture:

The Mandalorian Had Its Own Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Goof This Week 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In case you need me to point it out, if you focus on the far-left corner of the frame, behind Carl Weathers’ Karga, a crew member can very noticeably be made out. Though attempting to get out of the limelight, the guy unfortunately doesn’t do a great job of it and we can see the whole left side of his body. And it’s not like we can make it square with the storyline either. The t-shirt, jeans and watch don’t really fit in with Star Wars mythos.

As we saw with GoT‘s coffee cup incident, sometimes – despite the countless people that must have cleared this episode for release prior to it hitting our screens – mistakes still slip through the net. In this case, maybe we can blame the pandemic. Though production took place before the COVID outbreak, post-production was conducted remotely. With the team working independently from home, there was more of a chance of human error happening.

The Mandalorian season 2 continues Fridays on Disney Plus – next time, keep an eye on the background.