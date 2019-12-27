The Mandalorian Finally Confirms The Character’s Real Name

The lead character in The Mandalorian has been shrouded in mystery from the beginning. Due to a religious code, he’s prevented from showing anyone his face and must keep his helmet on at all times. He’s also ‘the man with no name,’ with other characters simply calling him ‘Mandalorian’ or ‘Mando.’ But soon after the series’ premiere, Pedro Pascal gave an interview where he appeared to accidentally mention his real name.

He revealed that it sounded like “Dyn Jarin,” and that’s now been confirmed in the show, with his official name in the credits being Dyn Djarin. Of course, knowing Djarin’s name doesn’t really clear up the mysterious background of the character, but throughout the first season we’ve gradually had little bits of his history doled out, revealing the traumatic childhood that molded him into the taciturn character we all know and love.

In any case, now that the first run has ended, I think we can put The Mandalorian down as an unqualified success. Its faux-Western aesthetic and episodic structure has proven a fantastic match for Star Wars. On top of that, the stripped-down personal scale of the story and some inspired casting decisions have made it the best Star Wars thing released this year. It’s certainly taken away some of the bad taste in my mouth left by The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney Unveils 15 HD Stills For The Mandalorian Ahead Of Tomorrow's Big Premiere 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But, what’s next for The Mandalorian? Well, season 2 is confirmed and production has already begun. Now that they’ve got a decent pipeline for the show, it might not be too long before we see it return, either. Perhaps the only thing standing in its way is that the Mouse House will keep a tight control on the release schedule of prestige shows on Disney Plus. However, I think it’s likely that we’ll see Dyn Djarin return before we get Obi-Wan.

In the meantime, if you have any thoughts on the season finale of The Mandalorian, let us know what they are in the comments section down below.