New Mandalorian Meme Hides Baby Yoda In Revenge Of The Sith

The latest episode of The Mandalorian was one of the most important instalments of the hit Disney Plus show to date. Not only did it feature the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, but it also finally revealed the key details of Baby Yoda’s backstory. The headline is that we now know his real name is Grogu, something which fans are struggling to adjust to. But his origins are also fascinating as they link the character into the Prequel Trilogy.

In Chapter 13, Ahsoka connects with The Child through the Force and tells Mando about Baby Yoda’s past. He was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and trained by various different masters over his time there. 30 years ago, he was rescued by some unknown protector when the Empire rose to power. It’s not explicitly stated, but fans are able to fill in the blanks: The Child’s protector saved him from being murdered, along with the rest of the younglings, by Anakin Skywalker.

That’s a pretty dark revelation, but this twist has been quickly turned into a meme by Star Wars fans who are imagining Baby Yod- er, Grogu’s reaction to witnessing the deaths of the other young Jedi-in-training. Here are some of the best reactions to this unexpected connection to Episode III, including one that hides The Child in Revenge of the Sith.

Wow, can't believe I missed Baby Yoda hiding from Anakin this whole time!#TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/R0digO4z5T — Harri Elmer (@HarriElmer) November 27, 2020

Grogu when Anakin came for the Younglings #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/VNTQNfsC0P — Melissa 🤶🏻 (@mrsmelissa99) November 28, 2020

Anakin: *massacres at the Jedi Temple* Grogu: pic.twitter.com/KJNfSZv25a — p a u l (@Themeparkboi) November 28, 2020

“Execute Order 66”

Baby Yoda/Grogu, just chilling in the Jedi Temple: pic.twitter.com/szHpNdYshE — sasha 🪴 (@king_katuunko) November 27, 2020

Sors Bandeam: Master Skywalker, there are too many of them! What are we going to do? Grogu: #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lGFOxyM4Am — Ben of Clan Schwartz (@BenChiTownKid98) November 28, 2020

#Mandalorian #BabyYoda

Grogu when he sees Anakin roll up to the Jedi Temple ready to ice him and his classmates: pic.twitter.com/vMnVS39Mpc — Coronapocalypse N😷W (@coronapocaIypse) November 28, 2020

Baby Yoda when Anakin came to the Jedi Temple to kill the foundlings… #Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9TggTj0DKt — Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) November 27, 2020

To be fair to the little guy, he didn’t abandon the other younglings but was rescued by his mystery protector, so folks should really be wondering why this person only chose to save one of them. Presumably because it was a “Superman is sent away from Krypton” sort of scenario and they only had time to save one kid. And this unknown Jedi must’ve been particularly attached to Grogu or knew that he was the most powerful of the younglings.

No doubt we’ll find out more about Baby Yoda’s origins and who rescued him from Darth Vader’s murderous rampage as The Mandalorian continues, so be sure to stay tuned.