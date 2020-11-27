The Mandalorian Fans Are Freaking Out Over Baby Yoda’s Real Name

The Mandalorian finally dropped the bombshell of Baby Yoda’s real name this week and the fans are freaking out.

We’d been repeatedly told by Disney and the showrunners that we should just refer to him as The Child until his actual identity was revealed. That never worked, of course, but now the series has officially christened him with a proper name, as in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” we discover that Baby Yoda is really called… Grogu.

Yup, The Child’s name is Grogu. His origins have yet to be entirely filled in, but Ahsoka Tano – who made her live-action debut in the episode, as played by Rosario Dawson – revealed that he was raised at the Jedi temple on Coruscant until he was rescued from the Sith when the Empire rose to power and hidden away by an unknown heroic individual.

There’s a lot to take in in this outing, from the amazingness of Ahsoka to the mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn, but the revelation of Baby Yoda’s real name is the one that’s sending the internet into meltdown, as you can see down below.

The rise of Grogu!

We are witnessing the rise of Grogu pic.twitter.com/EtLPU6gHVG — ⒷⓁⒶⒸⓀ ⒸⓄⓃⒻⒺⓉⓉⒾ (@easymullasniper) November 27, 2020

It suits him, no?

The name Baby Yoda has taken on a life of its own over the past year and it’s going to be hard for folks to adjust to calling him something else. In fact, some people have already decided that they’re sticking with the aforementioned moniker.

i ain’t calling baby yoda by his actual name imma just keep calling him baby yoda — jadefacemeier shin eva hype🏳️‍⚧️ (@Jadegalien) November 27, 2020

Grogu who?

grogu who? i only know baby yoda#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/GXDlOlar0K — francesca is kinda ia (@sgtbvcky) November 27, 2020

“THATS his name?!”

Grogu??? Are we serious rn? THATS his name!? May as well have named him Gogurt… #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6xVbJFW3uw — 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽 (@GrantHague) November 27, 2020

Others have come up with alternate suggestions.

I’m a little disappointed that Baby Yoda’s name isn’t Kyle — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 27, 2020

I see what you did there.

His name. is. baby yoda! ⓘ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 — joemag (@joemag_games) November 27, 2020

Whatever you think of the name Grogu, this part was adorable. When he looks at Mando like that after hearing his name, how could you call him anything else?

cw // mando spoilers , #TheMandalorian spoilers, Rosario Dawson Baby Yoda reacting to being called Grogu 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/stA8rZc592 — Bumb bitch • Pedro's 𓃰 tattoos • she/they (@DinsDarksaber) November 27, 2020

Din Djarin and Baby Yod- er, Grogu’s next destination is the planet Tython, where The Child must sit atop a great mountain and use the Force to reach out to the remaining Jedi for help. And with any luck, we’ll get some more details on his backstory in the not too distant future.

The Mandalorian season 2 continues next Friday on Disney Plus. In the meantime, though, let us know your thoughts about Baby Yoda’s real name in the comments section.