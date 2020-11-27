Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Are Freaking Out Over Baby Yoda’s Real Name

The Mandalorian finally dropped the bombshell of Baby Yoda’s real name this week and the fans are freaking out.

We’d been repeatedly told by Disney and the showrunners that we should just refer to him as The Child until his actual identity was revealed. That never worked, of course, but now the series has officially christened him with a proper name, as in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” we discover that Baby Yoda is really called… Grogu.

Yup, The Child’s name is Grogu. His origins have yet to be entirely filled in, but Ahsoka Tano – who made her live-action debut in the episode, as played by Rosario Dawson – revealed that he was raised at the Jedi temple on Coruscant until he was rescued from the Sith when the Empire rose to power and hidden away by an unknown heroic individual.

There’s a lot to take in in this outing, from the amazingness of Ahsoka to the mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn, but the revelation of Baby Yoda’s real name is the one that’s sending the internet into meltdown, as you can see down below.

The rise of Grogu!

It suits him, no?

The name Baby Yoda has taken on a life of its own over the past year and it’s going to be hard for folks to adjust to calling him something else. In fact, some people have already decided that they’re sticking with the aforementioned moniker.

Grogu who?

“THATS his name?!”

Others have come up with alternate suggestions.

I see what you did there.

Whatever you think of the name Grogu, this part was adorable. When he looks at Mando like that after hearing his name, how could you call him anything else?

Din Djarin and Baby Yod- er, Grogu’s next destination is the planet Tython, where The Child must sit atop a great mountain and use the Force to reach out to the remaining Jedi for help. And with any luck, we’ll get some more details on his backstory in the not too distant future.

The Mandalorian season 2 continues next Friday on Disney Plus. In the meantime, though, let us know your thoughts about Baby Yoda’s real name in the comments section.

