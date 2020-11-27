Today’s the day that Star Wars fans have been waiting for since The Mandalorian season 2 kicked off. Yes, Ahsoka Tano has finally made her debut on the hit show, as played by Rosario Dawson.

Episode 2×05, titled “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” sees Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter team up with the fan favorite heroine as part of the latest leg of his journey to take Baby Yoda to the Jedi and it wastes no time in introducing Ahsoka. The opening scene sees her storm the city of Calodan on the dead forest planet of Corvus, resulting in an awesome action sequence where the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker gets to show off her dual white lightsabers.

We first glimpse Ahsoka through the mist, wearing a hooded cloak, similar to her look in the final scene of Rebels. She then confronts the tyrannical Magistrate and takes her hood down, revealing just how terrific a job the makeup team have done with recreating her Togrutan features in live-action. And you can check out their work for yourself in the gallery down below.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As this is The Mandalorian and so is the story of Djarin and Baby Yoda, we don’t get too much info on where Ahsoka is in her life at this stage, but anyone familiar with her journey can work it out. We later find out that she was after the Magistrate to learn about the location of her master – none other than Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thrawn and Ezra Bridger both went missing at the end of Rebels, with Ahsoka (and Sabine Wren, who’s conspicuously absent here) going off in search of both their friend and mortal enemy.

Ahsoka elects not to train The Child by the end of the episode and she and Mando part ways, but this is bound to be just the first of many times we’ll see her in live-action. Whether on The Mandalorian or in her own spinoff series.