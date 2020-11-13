The Mandalorian Just Redeemed Baby Yoda For Eating Frog Lady’s Eggs

As beloved as Baby Yoda is in The Mandalorian, fans still weren’t okay with him voraciously eating the Frog Lady’s unhatched eggs during last week’s episode. Now, “Chapter 11: The Heiress” has finally addressed the elephant in the room by giving us a profound moment with the Child and the almost-extinct species.

Mando finally fulfilled his task this week by delivering the Frog Lady to her husband. It’s here that Din Djarin learns about a squad of Mandalorians trying to confiscate Imperial weapons, so he leaves the Child in the couple’s care to go and help them out.

During the events of the episode, Baby Yoda has the chance to get a closer look at the tank that contains the eggs. The camera then pans in from the other side and shows the character marvelling at the birth of one of these frog-like creatures. When Mando returns to bring the Child back to the Razor Crest, he sees him and the hatchling playing on the table and Baby Yoda becomes visibly upset when tries to take him away from his friend.

And just like that, the show renewed our faith in the 50-year-old mysterious child. As ComicBook.com explains:

Since the character is a Force-sensitive individual, and a powerful one at that, this could turn into a recurring theme for the series as he tilts between the light side and the dark until he finally finds his footing. Of course, Disney’s Star Wars seems to favor neither the Jedi nor the Sith, so it’s not unreasonable to assume that they might make Baby Yoda a neutral force, much like Ahsoka, who’s set to appear in The Mandalorian season 2 to help out with the Child and his innate powers.