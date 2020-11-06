The Mandalorian Season 2 Has An Awesome Return Of The Jedi Easter Egg

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have their own story to tell with The Mandalorian, but the show’s co-creators certainly aren’t averse to cramming in references to the wider Star Wars universe whenever the opportunity arises. One could argue, in fact, that the tributes, mainly aimed at older fans of the long-running franchise, are an integral part of the series’ charm, especially when they’re so flawlessly executed. In last week’s season 2 premiere alone, fans have already spotted a truly wild number of throwbacks, some obvious, others not so much, and it’s the latter which this latest discovery falls firmly into.

During his trek into the outer settlements on Tatooine in search of his people, Mando encounters Cobb Vanth. Recalling how he came to be in possession of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett’s armor, a series of flashbacks show Vanth and his fellow town members witnessing the Death Star’s destruction via a hologram. An overt reference to Return of the Jedi, then, though Favreau and Filoni made sure to insert another, more subtle nod into the scene.

As pointed out by Maredfield over on Twitter, a string of Aurebesh characters (pictured below) can be spotted circling the aforementioned hologram, which, when translated into English, read: “Little does Luke know that the Galactic Empire has secretly begun construction on a new armored space station even more powerful than the first dreaded Death Star.” The description, for those not well-versed in all things Star Wars, is lifted straight from Return of the Jedi‘s opening text crawl.

Yet another example of incredible attention to detail, then, and we can’t wait to see what other Easter eggs have been sprinkled throughout season 2.

New episodes of The Mandalorian air every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.