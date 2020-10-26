The Mandalorian Season 2 Photo Teases Jabba The Hutt Connection

We’re just days away from the season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, and fans will be hitting play on the first episode almost as soon as they wake up on Friday morning. As one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, Jon Favreau’s extension of the Star Wars mythology is set to dominate the conversation for the next eight weeks as Disney Plus slowly rolls out Mando and Baby Yoda’s next adventure.

Both impressively and infuriatingly, plot details are still largely under wraps besides the various trailers hinting that Pedro Pascal’s title character has been tasked to deliver his charge to the Jedi. We still haven’t seen a glimpse of fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, and more than likely won’t for a few weeks yet, but a new image from The Mandalorian‘s return teases a connection to Jabba the Hutt, which you can see below.

Of course, Mando sidling up to a bar looking for information is hardly a groundbreaking development, but the alien on the other side is of the Weequay species. The race were first seen in Return of the Jedi as workers in Jabba the Hutt’s palace, with one of them even being thrown into the Sarlacc pit, while the critters have also shown up in Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars.

While there’s no guarantee that the Weequay will factor into the plot at all, it does continue The Mandalorian‘s deft blending of old and new, by diving into the extensive back catalogue of supporting players and putting them in a fresh story. That being said, the Weequay Hondo Ohnaka played a major role in The Clone Wars season 5 and battled against Ahsoka Tano, so there could well be some connective tissue when the episode in question airs.