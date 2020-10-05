Ahsoka May Debut In November Episode Of The Mandalorian Season 2

In less than four weeks, The Mandalorian will return to Disney Plus when the season 2 premiere drops. Fans of Amazon’s smash hit The Boys may have been review bombing the show for releasing new episodes every Friday instead of putting them up all at once, but Mando and Baby Yoda’s next adventure should avoid similar backlash because the first run already adopted the weekly template.

As one of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the year, The Mandalorian is essential viewing for Star Wars aficionados, many of whom will hit play on the premiere almost as soon as they roll out of bed on October 30th. Recent speculation has hinted that all is not well behind the scenes, and although those rumors were debunked just as quickly as they surfaced, history has also shown that you can never rule out creative turmoil when it comes to Disney’s handling of the beloved franchise.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

In any case, the first trailer didn’t reveal much in terms of plot details or where the story was headed, but the smart money is on Mando taking his little green charge to the Jedi for protection. Some fans weren’t happy about the lack of Ahsoka Tano, but as one of the biggest talking points of season 2, Rosario Dawson’s live-action take on the iconic animated character is sure to receive a grand entrance, and it looks like it could be in a November episode of the show. At least, that’s according to the tweet below from Corey Van Dyke of Kessel Run Transmissions.

Dave Filoni wrote Chapter 5 of Mando Season 2 so I’d expect Ahsoka to be introduced on November 27th’s episode! pic.twitter.com/l1JveP4g1D — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) October 4, 2020

Given his extensive knowledge of Star Wars lore and his heavy involvement in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, it would make sense to have Filoni’s episode mark the debut of the fan favorite Jedi. After all, he knows more about the character than anyone else involved in The Mandalorian, and that includes George Lucas. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see where she shows up first.