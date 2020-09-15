The Mandalorian Fans Are Wondering Why Ahsoka Wasn’t In The Trailer

After much speculation about when it would arrive and what it could contain, the first trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian landed earlier today, and it seemed to go down a storm with fans. Unsurprisingly, Baby Yoda factored heavily into the footage, presumably in an attempt to try and distract everyone from the fact that very little was revealed in terms of the plot.

Mando is still charged with protecting his adorable sidekick, but that was already the crux of season 1, so it hardly counts as groundbreaking news. Of course, every frame of the footage is already being dissected by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans in an attempt to glean any sort of information about where the story could be headed, and while there were glimpses of new characters and locations, one notable absentee was Ahsoka Tano.

Rosario Dawson was cast as the fan favorite months ago, and there was even speculation that the teaser trailer would be entirely focused on her live-action introduction, but she was nowhere to be found. There were some people under the impression that the mysterious hooded figure in the trailer could have been her, but that definitely isn’t the case. The lack of Ahsoka seemed to be a particular point of issue for many folks, in fact, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Ahsoka Tano's defining visual features even while hooded: Orange skin, white face markings, big head tails. The hooded figure in The Mandalorian trailer: Human skin, no face markings, flat head. The Internet: "YO WAS THAT AHSOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN TRAILER???" pic.twitter.com/Xx77eG5tCL — Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) September 15, 2020

No Ahsoka in the new mandalorian trailer, still hyped though — ThePenguinTurtle (@Peurtle) September 15, 2020

not enough ahsoka today — matthew (@mibbsg) September 15, 2020

Oh my. The amount of people who genuinely think that was Ahsoka.

Holy crap.

I'm-

I have no words. — louise 🌈 (@louisejulie_) September 15, 2020

Live action Sabine and Ahsoka WHEN. — Beck – Star Wars Regression (@marmamadlad) September 15, 2020

I saw someone angry that Ahsoka wasn’t accurate to the cartoon (“human washed”) in the Mandalorian trailer. Ahsoka isn’t in the trailer at all so they picked some random female background character, assumed it was her and got mad about it. Settle down people! — Ross Radke (@RtRadke) September 15, 2020

People moaned about not getting a trailer and now it’s here they’re moaning that Ahsoka isn’t in it. What a bunch of impatient self-entitled whiners. 😅 — Luke @ The Rebel's Retreat (@rebels_retreat) September 15, 2020

The reactions to Mando trailer has taught me one thing: There is a very large number of people who know Ahsoka by name, but have never seen a single image of the character ever in their life. That's the only way I can rationalize the number of "Yo is that Ahsoka!" I've seen. pic.twitter.com/khQMldITT1 — PunisherGNR.45 (@PunisherGNR45) September 15, 2020

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Y'all crack me up😂 We see a random cloaked lady and rather than anyone think she's maybe a new character, everyone immediately starts fighting about whether she's Ahsoka (how???) or Sabine (how???) pic.twitter.com/F6Bctiqa00 — marisa🦋BLM (@TheIronMaiden) September 15, 2020

We might not have seen Ahsoka Tano, but we could have gotten our first look at another character with established connections to the Jedi. The hooded figure in question is WWE star Sasha Banks, who has long been rumored to be playing Sabine Wren. Sabine might not have been a Jedi, but it was hinted that she was Force-sensitive in Star Wars Rebels, and maybe The Mandalorian has changed some aspects of the character to fit the show’s narrative.