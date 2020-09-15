Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Are Wondering Why Ahsoka Wasn’t In The Trailer

By 1 hour ago
x

After much speculation about when it would arrive and what it could contain, the first trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian landed earlier today, and it seemed to go down a storm with fans. Unsurprisingly, Baby Yoda factored heavily into the footage, presumably in an attempt to try and distract everyone from the fact that very little was revealed in terms of the plot.

Mando is still charged with protecting his adorable sidekick, but that was already the crux of season 1, so it hardly counts as groundbreaking news. Of course, every frame of the footage is already being dissected by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans in an attempt to glean any sort of information about where the story could be headed, and while there were glimpses of new characters and locations, one notable absentee was Ahsoka Tano.

Rosario Dawson was cast as the fan favorite months ago, and there was even speculation that the teaser trailer would be entirely focused on her live-action introduction, but she was nowhere to be found. There were some people under the impression that the mysterious hooded figure in the trailer could have been her, but that definitely isn’t the case. The lack of Ahsoka seemed to be a particular point of issue for many folks, in fact, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

We might not have seen Ahsoka Tano, but we could have gotten our first look at another character with established connections to the Jedi. The hooded figure in question is WWE star Sasha Banks, who has long been rumored to be playing Sabine Wren. Sabine might not have been a Jedi, but it was hinted that she was Force-sensitive in Star Wars Rebels, and maybe The Mandalorian has changed some aspects of the character to fit the show’s narrative.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...