The Internet’s Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

After what seems like an age of waiting for it, the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 finally dropped today and the internet is freaking out.

Showrunner Jon Favreau managed to deliver what has to be the most widely beloved entry in the modern era of Star Wars with the Disney Plus show’s first season, so to say the hype is high for its sophomore run is an understatement. Here are just some of the ecstatic reactions going around on social media…

not gonna lie, seeing Baby Yoda in the Mandalorian trailer has been the first bright spot of my 2020 since March — Angela S. Allan (@AllanNotAllen) September 15, 2020

Some fans have already got their conspiracy hats on and are spotting easter eggs.

I'm just saying it has to be Ilum the Jedi Temple from the Gathering and Fallen Order? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZRFagMCGhk — The Geeky Waffle Network (@Geeky_Waffle) September 15, 2020

This is art.

Sasha Banks appeared in the trailer as a mysterious hooded figure and a lot of folks think she’s playing a very familiar character.

Non-Star Wars fans, pay attention – your SW-loving friends will not be free under any circumstances on October 30th.

Following on from his decision to find somewhere for his adorable charge to be safe in the season 1 finale, the trailer teases that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will learn that he needs to take the Child to the Jedi – though that’s not something he’s keen on doing, given the Mandalorian people’s historical rivalry with the ancient order. But on he’ll go and there will be lots of action, intrigue and a lot more GIF-able Baby Yoda moments along the way.

This trailer still keeps a lot back, though, leaving many of the rumors and reports we’ve heard about the season unconfirmed. For instance, Rosario Dawson joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano, the return of Boba Fett and Katee Sackhoff turning up as Bo-Katan Kryze. But playing their cards close to their chest worked so well last year and as such, it makes sense to repeat the trick this time.

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Disney Plus on October 30th.