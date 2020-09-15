Watch: Baby Yoda Returns In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The first season of The Mandalorian is probably the only live-action Star Wars project we’ve seen recently which didn’t divide the fanbase right down the middle, with the series earning universal acclaim and finding itself beloved by many. As such, a lot of people are now hoping that Jon Favreau will be handed the keys to the entire kingdom and be allowed to do more in that galaxy far, far away.

Of course, the next batch of episodes will be diving even deeper into Star Wars canon than the previous season did and will also look to double down on fan service by giving Ahsoka Tano her long-awaited live-action debut. Combine all that with more of the intriguing Moff Gideon and possible live-action debuts of some other animated characters as well, and there’s much to get excited about when it comes to The Mandalorian season 2.

Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t been sharing a whole lot about the new run lately, but it seems the marketing floodgates are about to open now as after bringing us some photos last week, we finally have the first trailer for season 2 of the show, and you can catch it up above.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released earlier this morning, this tantalizing new promo brings us back into the world of Baby Yoda and Mando, teasing what’s to come in the next chapter of their adventure. And while it doesn’t give us a look at all of those exciting new characters that are rumored to show up, there’s still enough here to get fans buzzing.

Of course, if you’re still itching for more from The Mandalorian even after this trailer, we imagine that additional promo material will be arriving soon now that this first look at the next run is up and out in the wild. But for the moment, at least, it should certainly be enough to whet folks’ appetites.