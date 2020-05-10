Fans of the Star Wars expanded universe were thrilled when it was announced that Ahsoka Tano would be making her live-action debut in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, with Rosario Dawson cast in the role. Of course, with this being the Disney era of Star Wars, there was the inevitable backlash from some quarters that original voice actress Ashley Eckstein wasn’t given the opportunity to reprise the part. But at this stage, any announcement from Lucasfilm regarding a galaxy far, far away isn’t exactly expected to receive unanimous praise.

Since the news broke about Ahsoka’s involvement in The Mandalorian, something we first revealed months ago, there’s been further speculation that even more characters from the animated shows would be set to follow her lead and make the jump to live-action. In fact, Jon Favreau’s series looks set to act as the launchpad for the next several years’ worth of Star Wars stories, something that was recently alluded to by outgoing Disney CEO Bob Iger.

On that note, given her ties to both Ahsoka and the Darksaber wielded by Moff Gideon at the end of the first season, Sabine Wren seems like an obvious candidate to join The Mandalorian. What’s more is that WWE star Sasha Banks was said to have joined the cast back in February, and now there’s speculation that she could be the one to bring Sabine to life on the small screen.

You can check out some of the Tweets concerning this below, which while exciting, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, We Got This Covered told you months ago that Sabine would be appearing on The Mandalorian and now, it seems as if our scoop may’ve been confirmed.

I’ve been hearing from multiple people that Sabine Wren will also show up in #TheMandalorian Season 2. Most likely accompanying Ahsoka Tano. pic.twitter.com/oOLWuJJiIg — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) May 9, 2020

Got my female wrestlers confused, LOL. Sasha Banks has a role in THE MANDALORIAN, so now, the Sabine rumor makes a little more sense. pic.twitter.com/RsUdzOHSeT — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 10, 2020

The pro wrestler certainly looks the part but is an unknown quantity outside of the squared circle, making it a gamble for her to be cast in such a high-profile role for her first acting gig if the Sabine rumors turn out to be true. As a longtime WWE talent and first cousin to both Snoop Dogg and Brandy though, Banks is no stranger to the entertainment industry and might well fancy her chances of following in the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista in eventually making the jump to Hollywood by joining The Mandalorian.