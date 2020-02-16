WWE Star Sasha Banks Reportedly Joining The Mandalorian Season 2

From MMA fighter Gina Carano to legendary German director Werner Herzog, the first season of The Mandalorian brought us an unusually eclectic cast, and if recent reports about a certain WWE star entering the fray have it right, then this trend looks set to continue with season 2.

Over the weekend, Mat Men Pro Wrestling relayed word that wrestler Sasha Banks will feature in the second season of the live-action Star Wars show. Since then, Pro Wrestling Sheet has backed up this claim with their own sources, reporting that Banks has already filmed her scenes for the new season.

What’s interesting about this report is how it lines up with the fact that Banks’ last TV appearance for WWE was on January 3rd, raising the question of what she’s been up to for the last month and a half. Granted, the official reason given for her absence is an ankle injury, but fans are already beginning to speculate that this might just be a cover story.

Either way, assuming these new reports are true, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role The Mandalorian has lined up for the pro wrestler. One thing that’s probably worth noting, however, is that Banks has limited acting experience outside of the ring, suggesting that her involvement in the next season may not amount to much more than a one-off appearance.

All the same, with no movies on the schedule this year, the next season of The Mandalorian looks set to be the main Star Wars event of 2020. After the glowing response received by the first batch of episodes, hype levels are currently pretty high, but we’ll see if Jon Favreau and his team can deliver when season 2 kicks off this October.