The Mandalorian Season 2 Reveals New Details On Cara Dune’s Backstory

The Mandalorian dropped a huge bombshell this week by revealing what the Empire wants to do with Baby Yoda, but that wasn’t the only thing the episode had going for it.

We also got the chance to spend more time with secondary characters like Greef Karga and Cara Dune. The latter, in particular, has undergone a lot of changes since we saw her in season 1. For one thing, the former Rebel trooper has finally dedicated herself to a cause, that of defending Nevarro from those who’d undermine its peace, Imperial or otherwise.

It’s certainly a big leap, character-wise, from a drunken wanderer to someone who once again believes in doing the right thing. And the show made a note of it, too. In “Chapter 12: The Siege,” an investigator from the New Republic arrives after the gang destroys the last Imperial base on the volcanic planet. When he meets Cara Dune, they get to talking about their time in the war against the Empire, where the mercenary reveals that she is from Aldeeran. When asked who she lost when the Death Star destroyed the planet, Dune replies: “I lost everyone.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed

Before leaving, the investigator gives her a badge with the insignia of the New Republic as a reminder of who she is and what she has fought for. It’s a somber moment all in all, but one that also gives more depth to the character and her backstory before meeting Mando and Baby Yoda.

In any event, since Gina Carano’s Cara Dune is a regular on The Mandalorian, we can expect her to reappear at some point in the remaining four episodes of Season 2. But even beyond that, the House of Mouse seems to have big plans for her future in the world of Star Wars, plans that hopefully haven’t changed in the light of the backlash she is receiving for her controversial comments on social media.