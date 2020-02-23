Production on The Mandalorian season 2 is underway, but as with the recent debut run, Disney and Lucasfilm are doing an impeccable job of keeping its secrets under lock and key. One cast member, however, may have revealed a hint at what’s to come in the Star Wars TV series during a recent convention appearance. And it’s got us fearing for Baby Yoda’s future.

Giancarlo Esposito plays the evil Moff Gideon on the show, and during a talk at FAN EXPO Vancouver, he spoke a little about the phenomenon that is the universally adored little green guy. First of all, he discussed that he doesn’t think the studio knew what they had on their hands, given the delay with merchandise based on The Child. He then teased that he’ll get to share the screen with the character in season 2.

“Normally, I like babies… but in this case, I love this baby! Look, they made a show with Baby Yoda — I don’t think they had a real idea how big this baby would be. I don’t think they knew, judging from the fact there’s not a lot of merchandising out there for Baby Yoda. I love Baby Yoda, and I’m most excited about having some airtime with that baby.”

Disney Reveals Adorable New Baby Yoda Plushie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

When prodded for more info, the actor revealed that he’s got his hands on the puppet as part of the season 2 shoot. But he made sure not to go any further than that, saying:

“I have been able to get my hands on the Baby Yoda [puppet]. Let me just see, I have to just check myself to see what I can say [laughs].”

In season 1, Gideon was revealed as the mysterious client who had hired Din Djarin to locate The Child and bring him in. Thankfully, Djarin managed to escape with Baby Yoda in the season finale, hoping to find somewhere the kid would be safe. However, Gideon was ultimately revealed to have survived and is even more powerful than we realized – as he has the Darksaber in his possession.

Now we know that Gideon will finally have The Child in his grasp at some point in season 2 as well, and we’re terrified. Djarin had better step in and save him, otherwise the internet might have a meltdown.

The Mandalorian season 2 reaches Disney Plus this November.