The Mandalorian Submits 50 Names For The Emmys, Including Gina Carano

It might be a big budget action series set in the Star Wars sandbox, but The Mandalorian has already proven itself to be something of an awards season darling. As well as scoring a surprise Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama, the adventures of Din Djarin have found massive success at the Emmys.

The first season landed fifteen nods last year, ultimately walking away with seven wins. Admittedly, those were mostly in the technical categories and fully deserved given the level of artistry on display, but it was also shortlisted for Outstanding Drama series, with Giancarlo Esposito additionally up for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Disney and Lucasfilm are going hard on the campaigning again for the 2021 Emmys, with 50 names submitted in total, spread across seventeen categories. Every director to have helmed a Season 2 episode has been put forward, while 22 onscreen talents are now under consideration for their contributions.

Gina Carano’s submission for Supporting Actress proves that the studio aren’t trying to erase the controversial star from existence, and Pedro Pascal is there for Lead Actor, but it’s clear The Mandalorian is hedging many of its bets on at least a couple of the countless guest stars. Michael Biehn, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, Carl Weathers and Mark Hamill are down for Outstanding Guest Actor, while Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff and Ming-Na Wen are three Outstanding Guest Actress contenders, with Esposito bumped up to Supporting Actor alongside Temuera Morrison.

There’s an air of throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks when initially naming 50 people worthy of an Emmy, but based on The Mandalorian‘s previous performance at the ceremony it’s guaranteed to stack up a whole host of nominations when they’re officially announced.