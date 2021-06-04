Cara Dune Still Appearing In Mandalorian Toys Despite Gina Carano’s Firing

It’s been months since Disney dismissed Gina Carano from The Mandalorian. But despite all the bad blood, it seems that Cara Dune is still set to appear in the new line of LEGO Star Wars toys coming out this summer.

While Carano has turned up in numerous flicks over the past few years, including Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6, her moment in the sun came through portraying a side character in Jon Favreau’s highly acclaimed series. The actress played the role of Cara Dune in the first two seasons, a former Rebel shock trooper who helps Mando in his quest to save Baby Yoda from the Imperial remnants, led by Moff Gideon. Even in the latest run, Dune had a recurring part and served under Din Djarin’s fireteam when they stormed the antagonist’s cruiser during the finale.

Alas, despite starting out as being in the fandom’s good graces, Carano’s reputation on the internet has continually nosedived due to her insensitive comments that have more often than not bordered on transphobia and discrimination against minorities, not to mention misinformation in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversial 2020 presidential election.

This all culminated in the Mouse House firing her from The Mandalorian and any potential Star Wars projects in the future. They even removed the character from Hasbro’s toy lineup. Of course, this has also been met with backlash from certain parts of the fanbase, which is probably why they’re resurrecting Dune, or at least her toy figurine, for new LEGO sets that’ll come out in summer, as per what Brick Fanatics has recently reported.

Apparently, the set in question is No. 75315, based on The Mandalorian season 2 and featuring Moff Gideon’s cruiser. Releasing in August, the product also contains the big bad, Din Djarin, Grogu, Fennec Shand and even a Dark Trooper.

What do you think this means for Gina Carano, though? Could it hint at a possible resolution between the two parties? Sound off below with your thoughts.