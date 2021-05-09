Lucasfilm Including Gina Carano In Mandalorian Emmy Awards Campaign

Lucasfilm washed their hands of Gina Carano a couple of months ago after The Mandalorian actress shared one inflammatory social media post too many, but her fans are still continuing to fight to get her rehired in the Star Wars franchise. In fact, a petition asking that the studio bring her back has reached about 85k signatures and while it’s unlikely to do anything, it seems that the company isn’t completely done with her just yet.

Sure, they may not be listening to any fan campaigns that call for her reinstatement, and the actress herself has continually hit out against both Lucasfilm and Disney since being let go, accusing the latter of bullying her, but it appears as if she hasn’t been totally cut out of the Star Wars world, as Carano has been included in The Mandalorian‘s Emmy Awards campaign.

Yes, in a surprising turn of events, Lucasfilm has decided to put her forward for Best Supporting Actress this year alongside Pedro Pascal for Best Lead Actor, Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Derek Morrison for Best Supporting Actor and a whole host of names for Best Guest Actor, like Timothy Olyphant, Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson.

Whether she’ll win or not remains to be seen, but it’s still interesting that Lucasfilm is showing their support like this. Of course, this in no way means that they’re willing to rehire her or are even thinking about it, but her fans will be happy to see her being put forth for the Emmys nonetheless.

At this point, we still don’t know how, exactly, the studio plans to move forward on The Mandalorian without her – will they recast or simply write her out? – but with production on season 3 starting to heat up now, hopefully we’ll get a firm answer soon.