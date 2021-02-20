Gina Carano Says She Has A Story Which Could Turn Everything Around For Her

After getting fired for saying dumb stuff on social media, Gina Carano is going to open up in a new interview about her time on The Mandalorian. The former Star Wars actress has recorded a sit down chat with Ben Shapiro in which she talks about the mood on set, claims she’s been “bullied” by Disney and hints at a shocking story that’d make everyone think twice about her situation.

The full video comes out tomorrow, but Deadline has published some quotes from it, including one where she says:

“I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend.”

It’s convenient that there’s an anecdote out there that could exonerate her, but for various reasons she can’t say what it is. If there was any moment to come clean about what actually went on behind the scenes, though, the tell-all interview is the time to do it.

Carano also complained that she’s been singled out, saying:

“I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative…”

I think this inadvertently gets to the core of why the actress was given the heave-ho. She appears to be arguing that, for example, Pedro Pascal getting praised for tweets supporting the trans community is equivalent to her mocking them. It’s true that both are political statements on the same issue, but one expresses kindness and empathy and the other encourages discrimination and belittles people.

If she really can’t see why Lucasfilm has a problem with one and not the other, it explains a lot about her apparent bewilderment that a post comparing being Republican in 2021 to the Nazi persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust would get her booted out of a galaxy far, far away. It might also be worth her reflecting on why Disney is happy to work with openly conservative stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt and Tim Allen, but not her.

Fortunately for Gina Carano, she’s now partnered with Shapiro and will star in his upcoming slate of subscriber-exclusive movies aimed at fighting “leftist causes.” She’s effectively given up millions of dollars in order to post whatever she wants, though, so I hope she takes full advantage of it.