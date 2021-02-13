Gina Carano Says This Is Just The Beginning, Welcome To The Rebellion

Ironically, Gina Carano is using her residual ties to the Star Wars universe in order to launch the next chapter of her career. After finally giving half of the internet what they wanted by getting fired from The Mandalorian as Disney and Lucasfilm decided she’d finally crossed a line with her social media posts, the other half immediately rallied behind her.

While it would be nice to go at least a week or two without some form of pop culture debate causing everyone to sling obscenities and insults at each other online, that’s sadly not the way it works anymore. Carano’s supporters quickly mobilized in a futile attempt to have Pedro Pascal fired from the hit streaming show as well, while the actress’ detractors rejoiced as they claimed responsibility for her being booted after repeatedly calling for it to happen.

The former MMA fighter didn’t waste any time in planning her next move, either, announcing that she’d teamed up with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire for a new feature film project, and the accompanying statements were packed full of Star Wars references. Now, the former Cara Dune has doubled down by welcoming her fans to the Rebellion, as you can see below.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

The Daily Wire’s first streaming exclusive movie, Run Hide Fight, reportedly drew in 300,000 viewers during the premiere, which is a decent number for an upstart platform that a lot of people will never show any vested interest in, but those are hardly the metrics by which rebellions are started. No offense to Gina Carano, either, but she’s proven to be a much better MMA fighter than she is an actress, and it’ll be interesting to see where her career heads once the furor and publicity over her firing dies down and there are no more coattails to ride.