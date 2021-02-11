FirePedroPascal Trends After Disney Drops Gina Carano From The Mandalorian

There may have been a time when Twitter wasn’t a cesspool for the worst sides of humanity to show their true colors, but those days have long since passed. If people don’t like something, they’ll try and burn it to the ground and convince as many folks as possible to strike a match alongside them.

If a decision goes one way, you can guarantee in no time at all that there’s going to be a baying mob trying to justify the other side of the argument. This is something we’ve all seen happen on countless occasions before in regards to celebrities, politics, sports, film, television and plenty more, and now that Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian, her supporters have started calling for the head of Pedro Pascal.

Of course, that’s cutting off your nose to spite your own face when Pascal regularly complimented, praised and defended his co-star from the constant barrage of online criticism aimed in her direction, and by all accounts they enjoyed working together and had struck up a friendship. However, now that Carano is gone, in the eyes of social media, justice must be done.

#FirePedroPascal has been trending all day as angry Twitter users demand that The Mandalorian‘s leading man be given the boot, which largely seems to be based on a tweet he posted almost three years ago and the general outrage surrounding Carano’s dismissal, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

#FirePedroPascal He basically made the same comparison as Gina Carrano. The double standard and hypocrisy is mind blowing. I loved Grogu but I’m done with Disney. — Hammie (@HammieUSA) February 11, 2021

@ginacarano was fired for comparing America to Nazi Germany, yet @PedroPascal1 keeps his job after a similar comparison three years ago (even though the image he uses is neither in America nor from 2018). #FirePedroPascal #StandWithGinaCarano https://t.co/T8AHNGkQfP — Nate (@nathanasiusjmj) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal criticized Obama’s immigration policies and shared a meme comparing immigrant children in cages to Jewish children in concentration camps, but nobody ever demanded he was fired. In order to be consistent, how about we switch #FireGinaCarano to #FirePedroPascal ? — Nick (@Chaosman92) February 11, 2021

I'm willing to sacrifice the entire Mandalorian series just to get Pedro Pascal fired for doing the same thing Gina Carano did that got her fired from Lucasfilm. Or bring Gina back. #FirePedroPascal #CancelDisneyPlus #CanceltheMandalorian @DisneyPlusHelp @themandalorian @starwars — Mike (@Vindicator725) (@Vindicator725) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal compared over 70 million people to the Nazis. Disney didn't #FirePedroPascal Their double standards are showing. — Freeman (@ascendingpoised) February 11, 2021

Either rehire @ginacarano or #FirePedroPascal – you can’t have it both ways, and I’m fine with either. — Skippy for President (@sean_k_thompson) February 11, 2021

Instead of #FireGinaCarano and #FirePedroPascal how about we fire no one, and you all grow the fuck up and get over a few tweets that you disagree with and misinterpret. You sad, pathetic, unstable psychopaths — Ash (@ARVideoGames) February 11, 2021

Its okay to accuse someone of being an anti-semite and being a Nazi.. but only if you hate conservatives and hate Trump #FirePedroPascal — Exconduit (@exconduit) February 11, 2021

#FirePedroPascal literally anyone can play a man in a suit — E (@EricH2752) February 11, 2021

Clearly, this is not going to blow over anytime soon, and it would appear that Gina Carano vs. Disney could be the new Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, online at least. All we know for sure, though, is that Cara Dune will not be back when The Mandalorian returns to our screens.