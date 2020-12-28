Pedro Pascal Praises Gina Carano’s Performance In The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has praised Gina Carano’s performance as Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars show. The Disney Plus smash wrapped up its acclaimed second season earlier this month, with the next run promised to be on its way. So, we’ll definitely be getting more from titular bounty hunter Din Djarin in time, and probably more of Carano’s ex-shock trooper turned New Republic marshal, too. That is, if those rumors of Disney potentially dropping her don’t pan out.

As shared by Culture Crave, Pascal gushed about Carano in a recent interview, saying he thinks she brings a quality to the character that keeps the audience glued to the screen. “I love working with Gina …,” the Wonder Woman 1984 star said. “With this very tough exterior, there is such a feeling and vulnerable person. The way she puts that into #CaraDune … makes you not be able to look away”

Pedro Pascal has high praise for Gina Carano in #TheMandalorian "I love working with Gina … With this very tough exterior, there is such a feeling and vulnerable person. The way she puts that into #CaraDune … makes you not be able to look away" pic.twitter.com/dkESFiS8lj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 25, 2020

Pascal’s praise for his co-star is notable given all the controversy that surrounds Carano nowadays. Over the past few months, the former MMA fighter has turned herself into a divisive figure by sharing various unpopular opinions and views that some find offensive on social media, including voicing anti-mask/vaccination points and making a pronouns joke that many found to be anti-trans.

It’s all led to a loud call for Disney to fire her from The Mandalorian, but despite this, Pascal has stood by her. Though he’s yet to directly address his thoughts on Carano’s views or the controversy surrounding them, he’s previously praised her in an Instagram post, describing the actress as “indomitable” and now he’s made clear how high he rates her performance in the series, something that suggests he would fight to keep her on board if there ever was some serious discussion to remove her.

As far as we know, though, Carano is still set to return for The Mandalorian season 3, which is due to go into production soon following filming wrapping on The Book of Boba Fett.