The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Under Fire Again This Week For Controversial Tweet

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who portrays Cara Dune on the show, has posted another tweet about wearing masks and social distancing laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most countries around the world are currently battling the second wave of the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In the United States alone, approx. 1,000 people die every day due to organ failure or respiratory distress directly linked to the infectious disease. And after nearly a year of social distancing, hundreds of millions of have adjusted to this new lifestyle, though there are still some who oppose the strict laws.

Indeed, there’ve been protests all around the world, namely in the UK, Poland, Spain and even China, where the virus originated from late last year. Most of these complaints come from a reasonable position, mind you, as they point out the noticeable economical ramifications of widespread shutdowns, which have essentially destroyed millions of jobs.

But then there are people who don’t feel like wearing a mask because the virus is a “hoax,” or given its inestimable fatality percentage, just not that important. Now, amid calls to fire Gina Carano from The Mandalorian for supporting such stances and even questioning the integrity of the recent presidential election, the actress has shown yet again that she’s not really for taking the necessary health precautions to curb the spread of the disease, posting the following on her Twitter feed:

Just one look at the comments on the Tweet will show you that it’s being met with a lot of backlash (though there are many people who support her, too). And with fans are already calling for her removal from the next seasons of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian as per ‘cancel culture,’ this is just pouring more gasoline on the fire, which is pretty strong right now given some of the things she tweeted earlier this month, like the below:

Of course, the House of Mouse has yet to respond to any of this uproar, and it’s highly unlikely that they ever will. In fact, there’ve been rumors of the studio planning a spinoff for Carano’s character in the aforementioned Disney Plus series. Though with the backlash that she’s currently seeing online, they may want to think twice before increasing her role in the franchise.