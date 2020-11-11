Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Want Gina Carano Fired Over Her Social Media Activity

We’re only two episodes into The Mandalorian‘s second season and we’ve yet to be reintroduced to Cara Dune, but Gina Carano is already facing the wrath of the internet once again. The former MMA fighter recently came under huge criticism for allegations of transphobia, leading to many fans demanding that she be removed from the Star Wars universe entirely.

That didn’t happen, of course, and if anything, Lucasfilm see the 38 year-old as an integral part of their small screen universe, with rumors that she’s being primed to lead a spinoff of her own. However, the Haywire and Fast & Furious 6 star has once again offended the internet with her social media activity, after liking several Tweets that supported the unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the recent Presidential election.

People with a strong connection to a popular brand often struggle to separate the artist from the art, and that’s especially true in the case of Carano. Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune has all the makings of a cult favorite, but her behavior in real life has soured many on the idea of the actress playing a big role in Star Wars.

Of course, demanding that someone be fired by one of the world’s biggest and most powerful media conglomerates based entirely on three Tweets that she liked on social media which reflect her personal and political beliefs might sound excessive to some, but that’s just the world we live in these days, and you can check out a sample of the reactions below.

With season 2 of The Mandalorian in the can and rolling out on a weekly basis, it’ll be interesting to see how the online community reacts when Cara Dune makes her grand return. If one thing’s for certain, though, it’s that the backlash against Gina Carano looks set to continue on for at least a little while longer.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

