The Mandalorian Fans Want Gina Carano Fired Over Her Social Media Activity

We’re only two episodes into The Mandalorian‘s second season and we’ve yet to be reintroduced to Cara Dune, but Gina Carano is already facing the wrath of the internet once again. The former MMA fighter recently came under huge criticism for allegations of transphobia, leading to many fans demanding that she be removed from the Star Wars universe entirely.

That didn’t happen, of course, and if anything, Lucasfilm see the 38 year-old as an integral part of their small screen universe, with rumors that she’s being primed to lead a spinoff of her own. However, the Haywire and Fast & Furious 6 star has once again offended the internet with her social media activity, after liking several Tweets that supported the unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the recent Presidential election.

People with a strong connection to a popular brand often struggle to separate the artist from the art, and that’s especially true in the case of Carano. Fans love The Mandalorian, and Cara Dune has all the makings of a cult favorite, but her behavior in real life has soured many on the idea of the actress playing a big role in Star Wars.

Of course, demanding that someone be fired by one of the world’s biggest and most powerful media conglomerates based entirely on three Tweets that she liked on social media which reflect her personal and political beliefs might sound excessive to some, but that’s just the world we live in these days, and you can check out a sample of the reactions below.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

Lol, I am not surprised Gina Carano believes some great conspiracy is happening. It’s called counting, Gina. Tells you the kind of person she is and the kind of person she supports. This is who you’re working with, @starwars. Just FYI. — Johnamarie Macías (@BlueJaigEyes) November 5, 2020

gina carano is literally a piece of trash. pic.twitter.com/x929H99LJb — helmetless lia (@xspaceangelsx) November 5, 2020

Anyways, sure wish @starwars would take a stance against Gina Carano, who has openly mocked the black lives matter movement and trans people on top of her covid/mask conspiracy theorists rhetoric. Star Wars stood behind John Boyega's BLM protests, so where's the support now? — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 5, 2020

the only reason gina carano is so buff is because she spends her days digging herself into a deeper hole — 🍊whiskeys cumrag🍊 (@pollito_pascal) November 8, 2020

Gina Carano’s really up at this hour in this era after this election liking anti-mask anti-BLM tweets huh — Catrina, the Ghost of Life Days Past (@ohcatrina) November 8, 2020

so if gina carano can like a tweet about unleashing shock troops on rioters, make fun of pronouns and spread bs conspiracy theories about the election without repercussions i’d better not see pedro getting in trouble for celebrating the election results i SWEAR — lil (@mandalarians) November 8, 2020

Disney should fire Gina Carano. — Michael Black (@AgentBigfoot) November 7, 2020

Reminder that Gina Carano is a racist, transphobic, death threat enabling, trump-supporting, pandemic denying bully x — Chlöe/Chlö’ika♡ CEO of Obi-Wan/Embroidery (@chanelkenobi) November 8, 2020

hoping the fact that disney hasn’t fired gina carano yet is because they’ve already killed her off this season and don’t want to ruin that surprise for us — saz (@SKYBRlDGER) November 9, 2020

Gina Carano wants a second Civil War if Trump Loses and she's not fired yet, so? — Zack Brangen 2 (@2Brangen) November 8, 2020

Gina Carano when she gets fired from The Mandalorian https://t.co/9iu6Hprg2G — Eddly (@ThatGuyEddly) November 9, 2020

all i want in life is for gina carano to be fired from the mandalorian please make it happen — 𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔢 (@midnighterrs) November 7, 2020

For the most recent example, look at Gina Carano. When Mandolorian first aired, tons complained she was not in the first few episodes. Those same people now want here fired because she liked some tweets they didn't like. Clown world. — ark (@djark) November 10, 2020

With season 2 of The Mandalorian in the can and rolling out on a weekly basis, it’ll be interesting to see how the online community reacts when Cara Dune makes her grand return. If one thing’s for certain, though, it’s that the backlash against Gina Carano looks set to continue on for at least a little while longer.