Gina Carano Reportedly Getting Her Own Mandalorian Spinoff For Cara Dune

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has admitted that The Mandalorian would serve as the basis for the next generation of Star Wars stories on the small screen, but while countless spinoffs have been rumored, none have been officially confirmed as of yet. There are up to nine shows set in a galaxy far, far away in the works for Disney Plus, but so far, not one of Mando’s supporting cast have been announced to be headlining a series of their own.

That could very well change in the near future, though, once season 2 of The Mandalorian arrives at the end of next month, as there’s every chance that Lucasfilm and showrunner Jon Favreau are keeping their cards close to the chest about what the future holds for risk of giving away spoilers. After all, over the past few months, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano has been linked with her own solo show once her role in the live-action Star Wars universe has been fully established, and Gino Carano’s Cara Dune is now the subject of the latest speculation, with reports saying that “there is a big push for Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano, to get her own spin-off series on Disney+.”

Of course, We Got This Covered told you last year that a Cara Dune spinoff could happen based on the enthusiastic reception to the character in season 1, but the former MMA fighter hasn’t done herself any favors recently after incurring the wrath of the Twitter mob for comments that were deemed to be transphobic, although she strongly denied that was the case.

Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, Cara looks to have a much more integral role in season 2, and depending on both where she ends up when The Mandalorian‘s next run wraps up in December and how little the audience knows about her, a potential spinoff could realistically be a direct continuation or a prequel focused on her time as part of the Rebel Alliance on Alderaan.