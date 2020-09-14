Gina Carano gained a new legion of fans after her performance as shock trooper-turned-mercenary Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, but it’s safe to say she’s now lost more than a fair few of them after making a joke about pronouns on Twitter that’s being perceived as transphobic.

You may have noticed a trend for people stating their gender identity and preferred pronoun as part of their Twitter bio, declaring “he/him,” “she/her,” “they/them,” or whichever combination they feel is most applicable to them. If you’re unfamiliar with the practice, its intent is to normalize such statements, so when trans, non-binary, intersex and genderflud people feel comfortable revealing themselves to be so, stating how they would like to be referred to can be seen as something standard and not aberrant or confusing.

Carano, however, has instead added “boop/bop/beep” after her name on Twitter, which is being perceived as mocking the practice and, understandably, has resulted in people calling her out on it. You can check out just some of the reactions down below.

So, Gina Carano spoke to Pedro Pascal who explained pronouns and why people have them in their names and Gina decided to mock that. She really is trash. 🗑 pic.twitter.com/giQ9agx8Oq — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) September 13, 2020

gina carano can be openly hateful and transphobic but john boyega has to be afraid of being fired for going to a black lives matter protest. what is wrong with this picture?! — kitty🕊she/her (@GothicEzra) September 13, 2020

Weeeeelp turns out Gina Carano is pretty ignorant. — Tim, Enchanter (@tgar88) September 14, 2020

Raise your hand if Gina Carano killed your hype for season 2 of THE MANDALORIAN in any capacity. I’m trying to see something. @Disney @disneyplus @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/5eWpKgJSCs — |Blake| The Villain 😈 (@Enemies_Allies) September 13, 2020

Gina Carano: *Claims to understand why put pronouns in their bio* Also Gina Carano: pic.twitter.com/Ci5hLr1sEY — Zingy – CEO of Bi Spider-Man 🏳️‍🌈 (@Thw1p) September 13, 2020

Gina Carano doubling down on her transphobia and showing how much of a toxic asshole she is. I’m going to loathe every single minute she’s on screen. pic.twitter.com/ulDeUSc0d6 — Mr. Braddington (@bradwhipple) September 13, 2020

Jkr bout to make a whole new wizard book inspired by Gina Carano — eddie nygmas flop era (@johnnwicc) September 13, 2020

So Gina carano is transphobic. So I will only be watching the mandalorian for Pedro pascal and Pedro pascal alone. — Carli 🌻 (@CarliTetla) September 13, 2020

“The rise of skywalker was the worst thing to happen to Star Wars” Gina Carano: “Hold My Beer” — Scott’s Thots (@MrDQJ) September 14, 2020

Look at her name on Twitter. She mocks trans people, and tell everyone that pronouns are dumb. Plus, her last tweet talks for her. If you know how to read, you’ll see that the woman you defend since this morning is transphobic — Nathan🪐 (@skywalkerguy19) September 14, 2020

Carano has since doubled down on the choice she made, issuing the following statement on Twitter:

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes. I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano boop/bop/beep (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

Exactly how co-opting an inclusive practice for a weak joke exposes anything is not made clear, nor exactly what the “bullying mentality” she refers to actually is, although it’s probably a safe bet that it’s to do with cis people feeling personally attacked when it’s suggested to them ways that they can make small modifications to their speech and behavior to allow trans people to feel less marginalized and threatened every minute of their lives.

Of course, with Twitter being the roiling hellscape that it is, Carano has doubtless received more direct abuse for her choice, but that doesn’t change the validity of what people hope to achieve with the additions that her actions give the impression of attempting to undermine.

Even if Gina Carano’s joke wasn’t meant to offend, it doesn’t change how it’s being perceived. If a trans person tells you that something you’re doing makes them uncomfortable, it’s not your place to tell them that they’re wrong, regardless of whether your intent was benevolent.