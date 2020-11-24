The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Seemingly Shows Support For Gina Carano

Last year, Gina Carano gained a load of new fans thanks to her turn as breakout character Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 1. Fast forward to now, though, and the internet feels very differently about the MMA star-turned-actress. Carano has been issuing a lot of controversial opinions on social media of late, which have given rise to calls to have her fired from the hit Disney Plus series. Someone who’s standing by her, though, is Mando himself, Pedro Pascal.

Over the weekend, the actor took to Instagram to share an epic old school poster for the show’s latest episode, “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which saw Carano return as Dune alongside Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. When tagging his co-stars in the caption of his post, Pascal described the actress as “the indomitable @ginajcarano.” The Wonder Woman 1984 actor hasn’t exactly blasted fans for hitting out at her, then, but his use of the word “indomitable” – as in “someone who is impossible to defeat” – feels very deliberate here.

Carano has got herself in trouble for sharing all kinds of divisive opinions and misjudged jokes on Twitter lately. This month, for instance, she’s criticized the widespread use of face masks in America (that help to save lives) and has backed President Trump’s claims of voter fraud being responsible for his election defeat (claims that are unfounded).

Over the summer, she also mocked the use of pronouns in social media bios. Ironically, Pascal is a big proponent of this and Carano said on Twitter at the time that he had explained to her the importance of normalizing pronouns following her post, causing her to remove her joke.

It’s clear that Pascal doesn’t share many political opinions with Carano, then, but it seems that he remains loyal to his friend all the same, going by his post. Disney/Lucasfilm, however, may be ready to cut ties with the actress, with various reports saying that they’re working on a way to write her out of the series.

The Mandalorian season 2 continues Fridays on Disney Plus.