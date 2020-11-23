The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has shared an awesome old-school poster for last week’s episode of season 2. “Chapter 12: The Siege” saw Din Djarin reunite with a couple of old allies on Nevarro, with Mando aiding Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in taking out an imperial base. There was a kind of old-fashioned Star Wars flavor to the episode, then, which has inspired this epic original trilogy-esque poster for Chapter 12.

“Pals, peril, and … blue cookies. #Chapter12 of #TheMandalorian directed by the legendary @carlweathers Starring the fishy @mrsanz, the indomitable @ginajcarano & #MeMandoandChild. Art by @thebutcherbilly (f***ing badass btw),” Pascal wrote in his caption to the image on Instagram.

The Mandalorian Star Shares Awesome Poster With Gina Carano And Carl Weathers 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Chapter 12 was the fourth installment of season 2, and got the internet talking just as much as the first three. Mostly for the right reasons, like the dramatic revelations about Baby Yoda or the connections to the saga’s past, but also for the wrong ones, too – e.g. the Game of Thrones-like blunder that appeared in one shot and the controversy that’s surrounding Carano right now.

It’s likely this Friday’s episode will be even more attention-grabbing, though. Titled “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, it looks set to be the one where Rosario Dawson will finally debut as Ahsoka Tano. The Togrutan former Padawan was namechecked by Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze in episode 3, with Djarin directed to meet Ahsoka as part of his quest to take The Child to the Jedi.

We are now at the halfway point of this second run of the hit series, meaning things should ramp up from hereon in. Expect Moff Gideon’s evil schemes to heat up and for certain familiar faces – like Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett – to show up again. Don’t miss The Mandalorian as it continues Fridays on Disney Plus.