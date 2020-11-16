Home / tv

#FireGinaCarano Trends As Mandalorian Fans Demand That Disney Take Action

As a former professional fighter with a record of 12-1-1 in Muay Thai and 7-1 in MMA, very few people would be brave enough to criticize Gina Carano to her face, but fans of The Mandalorian have once again called for the actress to be fired from the hit Disney Plus show over her social media activity. Obviously, people are entitled to post whatever they like regardless of how it upsets or offends others, but this is the second time in a week that the 38 year-old has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

There were already tongue in cheek calls for Cara Dune to be replaced by the show’s latest cult favorite, but with filming having wrapped on the current run, it would be too late at this point to turn the Frog Lady into the female lead even if Disney wanted to. Of course, Carano hasn’t shown up yet in the latest batch of episodes, but based on the reactions to her recent Twitter posts, a lot of people would be happy if it stayed that way, and you can check out just some of the comments going around social media below.

It’s always important to separate the artist from the art, but Mandalorian fans are finding that a lot more difficult than usual when Carano keeps posting this type of stuff on her Twitter feed. At this point, it seems like she’s almost going out of her way to troll people, having caused an online firestorm several times in the past already.

Unfortunately for the anti-Gina Carano mob, though, disagreeing with someone’s personal and political views isn’t grounds to have them fired from their job, but the execs at Disney will no doubt still be keenly aware that a large section of The Mandalorian‘s core audience have now turned against her.

