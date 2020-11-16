FireGinaCarano Trends As Mandalorian Fans Demand That Disney Take Action

As a former professional fighter with a record of 12-1-1 in Muay Thai and 7-1 in MMA, very few people would be brave enough to criticize Gina Carano to her face, but fans of The Mandalorian have once again called for the actress to be fired from the hit Disney Plus show over her social media activity. Obviously, people are entitled to post whatever they like regardless of how it upsets or offends others, but this is the second time in a week that the 38 year-old has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

There were already tongue in cheek calls for Cara Dune to be replaced by the show’s latest cult favorite, but with filming having wrapped on the current run, it would be too late at this point to turn the Frog Lady into the female lead even if Disney wanted to. Of course, Carano hasn’t shown up yet in the latest batch of episodes, but based on the reactions to her recent Twitter posts, a lot of people would be happy if it stayed that way, and you can check out just some of the comments going around social media below.

I wanna start this to clarify that this is not about one’s skills about acting. This is not because of ”different political views”. This is about this person being downright against human rights. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/nhRCcBq8R2 — eeva | mando spoilers (@reyoffjakku) November 15, 2020

They fired James Gunn for jokes but she still had a job after all the crap on her timeline? Asking people to join Parler which is just a bunch of Right wing racists on there #FireGinaCarano @Disney https://t.co/ekQ91bt9ZW — x_basura_x (@Space_Rngr_Alex) November 16, 2020

@disneyplus @Jon_Favreau @dave_filoni Why are you all ok continuing to employ someone who actively speaks against public health and the democratic process? #FireGinaCarano https://t.co/1KPcGxrvc8 — The Nopearound #BlackLivesMatter #BelieveSurvivors (@nopearound) November 16, 2020

is @Disney seeing this??? maybe you don't care about us trans ppl or even covid victims but having gina highlight a youtuber like this is so bad for your brand #FireGinaCarano — aki ☃️❄️ (@kixnstyx) November 16, 2020

@disneyplus @themandalorian #FireGinaCarano @Disney are you going to do something about this whacko spreading baseless claims of voter fraud and immature transphobic rants? We’re all waiting for you to step up! Say something! — Liver Quivers (@LiverQuivers) November 16, 2020

It’s really disgusting how John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people. #FireGinaCarano — Luke ❀ (@positionsmotive) November 15, 2020

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

I'd like to see #FireGinaCarano become a thing, not just because she is cleary a MAGA monster, but also because she is a terrible actress — JSY2781 (@jsy2781) November 16, 2020

In space, no one can hear you scream your ignorant thoughts #FireGinaCarano — Al Liu (@DrunkBuddha56) November 16, 2020

being a racist, transphobic, pandemic denying bigot are not “awkward” opinions, they’re harmful and dangerous but thanks for helping the hashtag reach the trending page #FireGinaCarano https://t.co/FWoec2YIdJ — michelle 💃🏻 (@pascaltaron) November 15, 2020

I wanna start this to clarify that this is not about one’s skills about acting. This is not because of ”different political views”. This is about this person being downright against human rights. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/nhRCcBq8R2 — eeva | mando spoilers (@reyoffjakku) November 15, 2020

Your daily reminder that Disney needs to #FireGinaCarano because how the HELL do you have the audacity to make Pedro work with this bitch https://t.co/0Fz1v4gx0N — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 16, 2020

#FireGinaCarano People like her shouldn't have a platform to spread such idiocy. Wear a mask people! — Zero38 (@WearAMaskStilll) November 16, 2020

It’s always important to separate the artist from the art, but Mandalorian fans are finding that a lot more difficult than usual when Carano keeps posting this type of stuff on her Twitter feed. At this point, it seems like she’s almost going out of her way to troll people, having caused an online firestorm several times in the past already.

Unfortunately for the anti-Gina Carano mob, though, disagreeing with someone’s personal and political views isn’t grounds to have them fired from their job, but the execs at Disney will no doubt still be keenly aware that a large section of The Mandalorian‘s core audience have now turned against her.