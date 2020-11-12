The Mandalorian Fans Want Gina Carano Replaced With Frog Lady

The Mandalorian‘s second season has yet to reintroduce us to Cara Dune, but Gina Carano is already under fire from fans yet again. The former MMA fighter recently faced a barrage of criticism for allegations of transphobia, leading to many calling for Lucasfilm to remove her from the aforementioned Star Wars show.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, but after offending the internet a few days ago due to liking a few Tweets “that supported the unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the recent US presidential election,” folks are now going after her again. And this time, they’re offering up a suggestion for who could replace the actress on The Mandalorian.

As you’ll see down below, viewers have begun calling for Frog Lady to take Gina’s place on the hit series. Indeed, after having debuted in the latest episode, the aforementioned character has become a firm fan favorite, and it seems that many want to see more of her. Especially if it means less of Carano on the show.

'The Mandalorian' Should Replace Gina Carano with Frog Lady https://t.co/0GnZTcxYF1 via @decider — Dillen Danger! #BlackLiveMatter #ProtectBlackLives (@DillenDanger) November 12, 2020

Replace Gina Carano with Frog Lady and offer no explanation, I dare you Jon Favreau — jamie (@JamieKM16) November 10, 2020

Replace Gina carano with the frog lady — reddylan04 (@reddylan04) November 9, 2020

Can we CG Frog Lady in for all of Gina Carano's scenes for the rest of the season? https://t.co/XGuP269uup — Matty Potter, he/him (@darthastuart) November 9, 2020

replace gina carano’s character in the mandalorian with frog lady. gross ass trumpie 🤮 — simi – get a flu shot! (@badgalsimi) November 8, 2020

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Replace Gina Carano with this queen. pic.twitter.com/uRsYyJoX4v — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 10, 2020

No recast her with the frog lady pic.twitter.com/de1iIhIY44 — Andrucifer (@Awertz23) November 7, 2020

It’s not only Twitter users who are making their voices heard, though, as the folks at Decider also published an interesting piece on the topic, and pointed out the following:

Yes, Carano is a brilliant stunt woman, but her acting in The Mandalorian has been wooden to say the least. We’ve also seen the return of other Rebel-affiliated characters already this season, so it’s not like we need Cara Dune to be our connector to that side of the Star Wars universe. She is not a love interest for Mando, nor a maternal figure for Baby Yoda. She is simply yet another cool fighter in a galaxy full of them. But Frog Lady is different. Frog Lady is unique. Frog Lady is iconic. Frog Lady can sprint on all fours. Frog Lady should be made a series regular on The Mandalorian.

We certainly won’t argue with that, and while it remains to be seen what the future holds for the fanbase’s newest favorite character from that galaxy far, far away, it doesn’t seem like Gina Carano is going anywhere. In fact, there’s even been talk of her getting her own Mandalorian spinoff at some point.

Tell us, though, do you think Frog Lady should replace her on the show? Or are the fans taking this one too far? As always, let us know down below in the comments section and be sure to tune in tomorrow for the next episode of the hit Disney Plus series.