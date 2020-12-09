The Internet’s Asking Disney To Fire Gina Carano From The Mandalorian Again

Welcome back to another edition of ‘What Did Gina Carano Do This Time?’, the weekly look at what The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune has been up to on social media, which usually results in her offending a lot of people who then demand she get fired from the hit Disney Plus show. As we all know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while hoping for different results, but the army of keyboard warriors calling for her dismissal will seemingly continue their vendetta every time she heads online.

Of course, the things the actress posts are her own personal opinions and don’t reflect the views or beliefs of the multi-billion dollar corporation that she works for, and social media is a place where anyone can say pretty much anything they want and the only repercussions tend to come from cancel culture, but that hasn’t stopped a dedicated bunch from going after the former MMA fighter on a regular basis.

In the last three months alone, she’s faced accusations of transphobia, supported claims of election fraud which have since largely been dismissed and made her position on wearing a mask in public places very clear, while her latest perceived transgression has seen her mock the Coronavirus vaccine and mail-in ballots in one fell swoop.

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t gone down well with some folks, and you can check out the latest in a long line of reactions to Gina Carano’s Twitter feed below.

Ok @Disney if she still won’t stop joking about a pandemic that has killed almost 290k people it’s time to fire her. You gave her a pass last time. — Ben Costello (@bencostello) December 9, 2020

can disney please just fire gina carano oh my god!! — queen anna 🎄 (@bahnanna4) December 9, 2020

@disneyplus @Disney you need to fire @ginacarano. She is now just being a jerk about her views, which are not supported by science and that are wackadoo. Don't entitle her. Write her out of the @themandalorian ASAP. She can express her views as a former employee. — R (@realpatriotSC) December 9, 2020

Fire this bitch — Venmomi Sigstey (@sigstey) December 8, 2020

@Disney fire this fool — Sabrina The Middle-Aged Witch (@Pulgo1) December 8, 2020

I want Disney to fire Gina Carano and now Leticia Wright for the dangerous bullshit they are peddling. — maraleia (#BidenHarris won the Nov. 3 election) (@maraleia) December 7, 2020

Again calling on @starwars @themandalorian to fire Gina Carano (@ginacarano) and recast Cara Dune for season 3 of Mando. People who push harmful ideas and language towards transgender people are not welcome in the Star Wars universe. — 🏳️‍🌈Dylan Henning🏳️‍🌈 (@dylanhenning) December 6, 2020

Cara Dune is a wack character. Gina Carano sucks, and is an anti mask trump support, who disney should fire. — …. (@MoJay23_) December 6, 2020

they need get involved with Gina carano now & fire her maga loving ass from the mandalorian. — 🐨marie (@egyptologist22) December 6, 2020

Hey #Disney. First let me state that I in no way agree with the video #LetitiaWright posted. However, if you plan on firing her for it then you damn well better fire #GinaCarano as well. — DawnMarie (@RN4LDMarie) December 5, 2020

Disney didn't fire Gina Carano based on Twitter backlash, and they're not going to fire Wright. The age of this platform making these major companies lose money because a handful of people get pissed about nonsense that the majority of the public doesn't care about is over. — Teddy 🏴 🇺🇸 (@TeddyATX) December 5, 2020

…Oh, and please fire Gina Carano because she's a garbage person. Thanks. 3/3 — Dr Arnold T Blumberg (@DoctoroftheDead) December 5, 2020

As mentioned earlier, people can try and cancel her all they want, but other than offer a different opinion to others, she’s really not done anything that gives Disney genuine grounds to send her packing from The Mandalorian, and at this point, it appears as though she’s just trolling folks for fun.