The Internet’s Asking Disney To Fire Gina Carano From The Mandalorian Again

Welcome back to another edition of ‘What Did Gina Carano Do This Time?’, the weekly look at what The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune has been up to on social media, which usually results in her offending a lot of people who then demand she get fired from the hit Disney Plus show. As we all know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while hoping for different results, but the army of keyboard warriors calling for her dismissal will seemingly continue their vendetta every time she heads online.

Of course, the things the actress posts are her own personal opinions and don’t reflect the views or beliefs of the multi-billion dollar corporation that she works for, and social media is a place where anyone can say pretty much anything they want and the only repercussions tend to come from cancel culture, but that hasn’t stopped a dedicated bunch from going after the former MMA fighter on a regular basis.

In the last three months alone, she’s faced accusations of transphobia, supported claims of election fraud which have since largely been dismissed and made her position on wearing a mask in public places very clear, while her latest perceived transgression has seen her mock the Coronavirus vaccine and mail-in ballots in one fell swoop.

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t gone down well with some folks, and you can check out the latest in a long line of reactions to Gina Carano’s Twitter feed below.

As mentioned earlier, people can try and cancel her all they want, but other than offer a different opinion to others, she’s really not done anything that gives Disney genuine grounds to send her packing from The Mandalorian, and at this point, it appears as though she’s just trolling folks for fun.

