Gina Carano Says She’s Only Just Begun Using Her Voice, Refuses To Be Cancelled

Disney and Lucasfilm firing Gina Carano from The Mandalorian has opened up a can of social media worms, with the decision splitting people right down the middle. Those who’d criticized the studio for keeping her on board for so long despite her recent Twitter activity celebrated what they saw as a great victory, while others have thrown their support behind the actress and even gone so far as to cancel their Disney Plus subscriptions in protest.

Regardless of whether you think the Mouse House was right to fire or her not, being dropped from the most popular show on TV on the planet is a huge blow to the actress’ career, and the very public nature of it all means that she’s going to have a hard time climbing up the ladder of fame again. But that doesn’t mean she’s prepared to go quietly into the night.

In fact, earlier today, Carano announced that she’s already working on a new film project and spoke up on her firing from The Mandalorian, saying that she’s only just started to use her voice and refuses to be cancelled, stating that “they can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” said the actress. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Of course, it’s not as if any major studios are going to be running to work with her and the aforementioned project she’s attached to is being developed with The Daily Wire, with Carano set to produce and star. It’ll release exclusively to the website’s members and be produced as part of their partnership with Bone Tomahawk‘s Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.

In other words, this is far from a big theatrical effort set to reach a large audience. But still, it’s something and for the time being, Gina Carano will have to get used to working on smaller, independent projects outside of the studio system. At least, until all this blows over and someone’s willing to take a chance on her again.