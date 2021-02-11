Home / tv

#CancelDisneyPlus Trends Following Lucasfilm Firing Gina Carano

By 1 hour ago
x

Following her latest offensive social media posts, Gina Carano has been fired from the Star Wars franchise and will no longer appear as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian and its various spinoffs. The controversial actress has been at the center of a Twitter war for months now, with a lot of people vocally calling for her to be removed by Lucasfilm while others passionately defended her. In the wake of her firing, #CancelDisneyPlus has been trending on the site, and it’s because of folks on both sides of the divide.

Initially, #CancelDisneyPlus picked up steam from Carano’s supporters who were making it known that they would be cancelling their subscription to the Mouse House’s streaming service after the studio’s decision to cut ties with the former MMA star. Many also shared screenshots confirming that they’d gone through with it.

But shortly after, the trend was hijacked by those who supported Carano’s firing and are definitely not going to be cancelling Disney Plus anytime soon, especially not when it has all that Marvel content available.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The new WandaVision episode is out tomorrow, too, so why would we cancel it today?

Baby Yoda says no.

Even those who aren’t big fans of Disney in general were disappointed to learn the real reason behind the trend.

Whatever your opinion on the studio, you’ve got to feel for the execs right now.

The Mouse House is said to have been on the verge of firing Carano for months and the final straw came this Wednesday when the actress shared a post which compared being a Republican in today’s America with being Jewish during the Holocaust. This was widely seen as incredibly offensive and the studio themselves blasted the post in their statement announcing Carano’s dismissal, describing this and her other recent posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Gina Carano has also been dropped by her agents following her firing, while a planned Cara Dune spinoff series was quietly shelved months ago. It’s currently unclear whether the character will be recast for The Mandalorian season 3 or simply written out, but watch this space for more.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...