Gina Carano Reportedly Wasn’t Even Attached To The Mandalorian Season 3

Well, it finally happened. After constant calls from a large number of fans, Disney and Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian yesterday thanks to her latest social media transgression. Unsurprisingly, there’s already been plenty of pushback towards the news, with one half of Twitter lauding the studio’s decision while the other threatens to boycott the hit Star Wars show, Disney Plus and anything the company lends its name to.

While the cancel culture mob might be claiming this one as a victory, Carano very much dug her own grave in this case. Many of her previous posts lit a fire under certain sections of the fanbase, but having opposing political views didn’t provide any grounds to terminate her contract. However, comparing the plight of being a conservative in modern day America to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany certainly does.

As well as being dropped from the biggest show on television, which might’ve led to her getting her own spinoff series or at least playing a major part in Rangers of the New Republic, the former MMA fighter has also been dumped by her agency to leave her unemployed and unrepresented. Not only that, but latest reports are offering up the detail that prior to her firing, Carano wasn’t even “attached to continue with season 3” of The Mandalorian.

Of course, Mando’s third run of adventures is set to begin shooting once The Book of Boba Fett wraps up, so there’s every chance that Lucasfilm were simply waiting until the schedule firmed up before tying her down. Now it’s not something they have to concern themselves with, though, and Cara Dune will no longer be seen or heard from again in a galaxy far, far away.