Gina Carano Says She’s Not The Only One Who’s Been Bullied By Disney

As if her frequently confrontational and often combative social media presence didn’t make it clear, not to mention her previous career as a professional MMA fighter, Gina Carano is far from a shrinking violet. Having been fired from The Mandalorian after the Disney and Lucasfilm executives decided that she’s finally crossed a line, the former Cara Dune isn’t going down without a fight.

Petitions may have been launched in an effort to have her reinstated and the cancel culture brigade has also targeted Pedro Pascal while accusing both studios of double standards, but she’s not coming back. The actress will never be seen in the world of Star Wars again, but that doesn’t mean she’s simply going to fade away into obscurity.

As well as developing, producing and starring in a new movie alongside conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire, Carano has also conducted a sit down interview where she’s promising to dish all of the dirt on her dismissal from The Mandalorian. The full conversation will air tomorrow on The Ben Shapiro Show, but in a snippet released online, the 38 year-old says that she wasn’t the only one to be bullied by the Disney hierarchy.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend. Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Of course, Gina Carano painting herself as the victim is only going to appeal to those sympathetic to her plight, and no doubt the other half of The Mandalorian‘s fanbase will scoff at the idea of her being hounded out of the franchise. Disney and Lucasfilm decided that she’d gone past a point of no return by comparing the plight of the modern conservative to Nazi Germany, but you can guarantee that her impending interview is going to generate some serious interest and plenty of talking points.