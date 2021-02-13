The Mandalorian Fans Think Gina Carano’s A Victim Of Double Standards

An estimable number of The Mandalorian fans have, for the past few months, called for Gina Carano’s removal from the series due to her insensitive and misleading comments on social media. Though now, a large portion of the fandom seems to be rallying behind the actress after Lucasfilm announced her official dismissal.

As you’ll know, following false remarks about social distancing laws and the effectiveness of wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Carano caught a ton of hate for undermining the recent 2020 presidential election results. Apparently, the House of Mouse was waiting for an excuse to give Carano the boot and expectedly, an excuse she provided. Recently, the Deadpool star compared her situation as a Republican to that of a Jew during the Holocaust. The rather crass sentiment once again garnered a lot of backlash, finally compelling Disney to take matters into their own hands.

As if the case of Carano and her online activism wasn’t already controversial, the decision to fire her has now kindled another firestorm of outrage. Besides thousands of fans campaigning to help revive the actress’ career, even US Senator Ted Cruz has chimed in on the debate, calling out ‘cancel culture’ and explaining how the character of Cara Dune had made Star Wars fun again.

Many also seem to be under the impression that Carano has become a victim of Hollywood’s double standards. After all, #FirePedroPascal was another one of this week’s trending hashtags due to the star’s insensitive comments from a few years ago, and a lot of folks are wondering why he isn’t receiving the same treatment, as you can see below.

The Gina Carano firing is wrong. The double standard is strong with this one. — EnglishD4Life (@joshniese) February 12, 2021

@disneyplus @Lucasfilm_Ltd Very disappointed in the firing of Gina Carano. Posts from other Lucas Film actors show a double standard. — Virginia Mercer (@mercfoodgirl) February 12, 2021

If Gina Carano can get fired for voicing her opinion, then Pedro Pascal should also get fired for voicing his but the double standard amirite? #CancelDisneyPlus — Âdrįáñ Ęrńêstō Fõñsęçå Hïrzêl (@RAdriFonsi) February 12, 2021

Fired Gina Carano because she made political statements comparing the US Political Climate to Nazi Germany although Pedro Pascal compared Children in Cages to the Holocaust. It’s a fucked up double standard. Because he didn’t get backlash while she was fired. — Carter🇦🇹 (@FlaKZera) February 12, 2021

I've seen some weird shit in my time, but #Disney hypocrisy, lies, double standards and above everything – pure HATRED towards their fans boggles the mind! 🤯@ginacarano is one of the BEST and BRIGHTEST things in contemporary #StarWars. #GinaCarano — .𐌠ⵎ⎕ (@hdimit11) February 12, 2021

#CancelDisneyPlus, because this double standard is going to be the death of me and it needs to end! #GinaCarano — The Talons of Alan (@TheTalonsOfAlan) February 12, 2021

For now, it looks as if the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian will have been the last of Cara Dune, but it seems Gina Carano has no intention of going down without a fight.

Tell us, though, what do you think about this matter? And do you feel that Disney did the right thing by firing the actress? Sound off in the usual place below.