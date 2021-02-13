U.S Senator Says Gina Carano Is A Victim Of Cancel Culture

Cancel culture has got to be one of the worst things to happen to the internet, and if you break it down, it’s also one of the most pointless. It feels as though barely a day goes by without a social media campaign trying to ‘cancel’ someone, and in 99% of cases it blows over in no time at all with absolutely no repercussions for the accused parties.

Breaking down several of the targets over the last year, you can see how little it accomplishes. A huge number of people that had never even seen Tropic Thunder wanted to cancel Robert Downey Jr. after they saw an out of context image from the movie, Sebastian Stan was accused of being a racist over posts that his girlfriend made, and Chris Pratt wasn’t accused of just being a racist but a racist conservative homophobe, though the multiple attempts to try and discredit his entire existence continually fell on deaf ears.

Just last week, meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen found herself in the crosshairs of cancel culture, but nobody even remembers anymore, while they also conveniently forgot that she was bullied off social media in the first place by fans spamming her to demand the reasons why she hadn’t posted a tribute to Chadwick Boseman following his death. The point is, it wasn’t cancel culture that got Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian, it was her own fault for continually posting inflammatory things that put Disney and Lucasfilm in the position where they felt they had to let her go.

The Mandalorian Star Shares Awesome Poster With Gina Carano And Carl Weathers 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this is not how Twitter views the situation, or even Carano herself after she fired back at her detractors in her first public comments since being given the boot. Now, Senator Ted Cruz of all people has waded into the argument, calling the former Cara Dune a victim who was fired for making Star Wars fun again, as you can see below.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Cruz has already blasted the Mouse House on several occasions in the past, so it’s not surprising to see him support Gina Carano, but as we said above, it wasn’t cancel culture that got her.