Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Due To Backlash For Not Posting About Chadwick Boseman

The death of Chadwick Boseman has hit both those who knew him and his many fans around the world hard. The internet has been full of tributes, grief-stricken reactions and well-wishes to his loved ones ever since the tragic news arrived last week. Many major players from the Marvel universe have been among those speaking up, with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and others paying their respects to their colleague and friend on social media.

But everyone grieves differently and not everyone can find the words to post about such a sad event online. Letitia Wright, for example, offered a brief message on Twitter on Friday before gathering her thoughts over the past few days and sharing a moving video honoring Boseman today. Elizabeth Olsen, meanwhile, did not respond to the news at all over the weekend, probably for the same reasons. And she received a ridiculous amount of flak for it.

So-called “fans” poured into the comments of her other posts on Instagram – her only active social media account – to blast the actress for not speaking up on the matter, calling into question her sympathy for Boseman and his family. These hurtful comments clearly took their toll, too, as Olsen quietly deleted her Instagram account on Saturday. And as of today, she’s yet to reactivate it.

I think we can all agree that it’s terrible that the actress faced such a backlash for no reason at all during what was already an emotional time. Not to mention that the WandaVision star paid her respects to the much-missed actor via ABC’s Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King that aired on Sunday. A clearly devastated Olsen gave a few words along with various other Marvel stars.

WandaVision has yet to be given a release date, but is due on Disney Plus, while Chadwick Boseman‘s final movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is coming to Netflix sometime later this year.