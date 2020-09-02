Watch: Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman With Emotional Video

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has shared an emotional eulogy for Chadwick Boseman online. The Marvel actor passed away late last week at the age of just 43 after privately battling colon cancer for the past four years. Wright had previously posted a brief tweet on Friday saying, “this hurts. really hurts,” and now, the Shuri actress has opened up about her grief and honored her co-star and friend in a moving Instagram video.

Wright’s words were played over a montage of sunsets, the sea and other moments of natural beauty meant to evoke Boseman’s own spirit. “A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” she says. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

Wright talks about how she cried rivers of tears on Friday when she woke up to discover the tragic news. She goes on to reveal that she had no knowledge of his secret illness and says that she had been sending Boseman messages to see how he was doing, but received no response. “I wish I got to say goodbye,” the actress remarks.

The video ends with some poetic words from Wright as she talks of the long legacy that Boseman will leave behind him, saying:

“It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life,” she says. “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Many members of the Marvel family have shared tributes to Boseman since his passing was announced via a statement from his family posted on his Twitter account, which is officially the most liked tweet of all time. Chris Evans, for instance, called the Black Panther star “a true original,” while Robert Downey Jr. said he’ll “remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game.”