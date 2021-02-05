Home / movies

The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Elizabeth Olsen Over Racism Accusation

By 57 mins ago
x

Cancel culture has got to be one of the worst things to come out of the social media era, with the rapid spread of both information and misinformation allowing everyone to speak their minds long before the facts have been made clear. Chris Pratt was once again targeted by the Twitter mob after fake screenshots began widely circulating, while the Guardians of the Galaxy star has faced repeated accusations in the past that he’s a racist homophobe despite there being no clear evidence to support it.

Of course, in the vast majority of cases, nobody actually gets ‘canceled,’ with the result usually being a minor PR headache that quickly gets forgotten about. Still, it’s got to be annoying for celebrities to deal with and while WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen was the subject of widespread adulation just last week as fans demanded that she get an Emmy for her phenomenal performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series, now she’s being called out for using racial slurs.

As you may know, the 31 year-old doesn’t use social media, ironically after deleting her Instagram account last year when Marvel fans began spamming all of her previous posts to criticize her for not paying tribute to co-star Chadwick Boseman quickly enough following his death, which is simply madness. The latest backlash, though, stems from Olsen describing Wanda Maximoff as a gypsy, which has been deemed offensive to those of Romani origin.

She previously used the term in a 2015 interview with talk show host Graham Norton, who told her it’s a phrase she shouldn’t be using. Apparently, though, the actress has made another slip of the tongue, with social media users rounding on her in double quick time, as you can see from the reactions below.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch
1 of 6
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

WandaVision‘s latest episode dropped today, and while it was certainly another exciting installment, the online response might be a little different than usual now that Elizabeth Olsen has found herself firmly in the crosshairs of cancel culture.

Source: Epicstream

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...