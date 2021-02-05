The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Elizabeth Olsen Over Racism Accusation

Cancel culture has got to be one of the worst things to come out of the social media era, with the rapid spread of both information and misinformation allowing everyone to speak their minds long before the facts have been made clear. Chris Pratt was once again targeted by the Twitter mob after fake screenshots began widely circulating, while the Guardians of the Galaxy star has faced repeated accusations in the past that he’s a racist homophobe despite there being no clear evidence to support it.

Of course, in the vast majority of cases, nobody actually gets ‘canceled,’ with the result usually being a minor PR headache that quickly gets forgotten about. Still, it’s got to be annoying for celebrities to deal with and while WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen was the subject of widespread adulation just last week as fans demanded that she get an Emmy for her phenomenal performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series, now she’s being called out for using racial slurs.

As you may know, the 31 year-old doesn’t use social media, ironically after deleting her Instagram account last year when Marvel fans began spamming all of her previous posts to criticize her for not paying tribute to co-star Chadwick Boseman quickly enough following his death, which is simply madness. The latest backlash, though, stems from Olsen describing Wanda Maximoff as a gypsy, which has been deemed offensive to those of Romani origin.

She previously used the term in a 2015 interview with talk show host Graham Norton, who told her it’s a phrase she shouldn’t be using. Apparently, though, the actress has made another slip of the tongue, with social media users rounding on her in double quick time, as you can see from the reactions below.

cw: slurs

2015 Elizabeth Olsen was calling Wanda slurs. 2015 Elizabeth Olsen had been told it was a slur. So why was she calling her slurs like RECENTLY while doing press for WandaVision? Because she's a nasty racist. pic.twitter.com/u2EjIQAs9x — rosi | illustrator 👑 (@optyck) February 3, 2021

no one is trying to cancel ur fav. We just want her to wake tf up and apologize for being racist and ignorant. Elizabeth Olsen hun wake tf up. — lucas (@det3ctivewayne) February 2, 2021

so where are the elizabeth olsen stans now saying “she’s not racist she didn’t know gypsy was a slur” after graham norton told her it was and now she used it again. how are you going to defend her now? i’m curious. — Bella ミ☆ (@ZOEKATVITZ) January 30, 2021

woke up with an undying need to call elizabeth olsen a racist piece of shit — amora (@gofrostyourseIf) February 1, 2021

elizabeth olsen describing the character she’s whitewashing using a slur twice: pic.twitter.com/xLUx0OxGwI — Bella ミ☆ (@ZOEKATVITZ) January 30, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen recently used G*ps* to describe Wanda’s headpiece. She was made aware of the word’s meaning back in 2014 as a slur to Romani people and I thought she’d educated herself since. While I believe she had no malicious intent, it was wrong & I truly hope she apologizes. — alias – WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 31, 2021

alright at this point. she doesn’t care about romani people. “fought for it”? what the hell? to have said it multiple times and i FIRMLY BELIEVE that it’s been brought up or someone had tried to correct her on it. it’s already terrible that wanda’s white washed but this is gross. pic.twitter.com/Xgh2vm81uf — .·♍︎ 𖤐 circe ☽ 🜃.· (@chaosvvitch) January 30, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen said the g slur…… again. Aint this the same thing yall cancelled mark for — She-hulk and wandavision era (╬☉д⊙)⊰⊹ฺ (@Dorkybanner) January 30, 2021

oh noo elizabeth olsen is racist 💔 — Margot (@Mxrgotx) February 2, 2021

also elizabeth olsen has been told several times that the word she uses to describe wanda is a slur but she continues to say it. she knows her casting of the character is racist and whitewashing but she just doesnt care. — wear a mask 😷 (@KeanaBanana98) January 31, 2021

This is disgusting behavior. Elizabeth Olsen needs to apologize. She’s being racist and not listening to those who try to EDUCATE her. The g slur is a SLUR. — lucas (@det3ctivewayne) January 31, 2021

“elizabeth olsen shouldn’t have used the g slur as it’s racist and meant to oppress romani people and she needs to be held accountable for her words and actions” == “i think elizabeth olsen deserves to be forever cancelled and never spoken of again” — harmony / wandavision spoilers (@florencepugh_) January 31, 2021

WandaVision‘s latest episode dropped today, and while it was certainly another exciting installment, the online response might be a little different than usual now that Elizabeth Olsen has found herself firmly in the crosshairs of cancel culture.